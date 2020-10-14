MLB Playoffs 2020: Latest Results, Updated Schedule and Predictions

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays have landed the earliest possible clinching scenario in the League Championship Series round of the MLB playoffs.

The American League's No. 1 seed holds a 3-0 series lead over the Houston Astros and can secure a spot in the World Series Wednesday night.

Since they were forced to go the distance in the previous round, the Rays have Tyler Glasnow available to start Game 4. He started Game 5 of the ALDS on two days' rest.

With a win Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will earn the earliest chance to secure a World Series berth out of the National League.

Atlanta's bats have outperformed those of the Dodgers, but a late rally that came up short in Game 2 from L.A. may be a sign of things to come offensively for the National League West champion.

MLB Playoff Results

Tuesday, October 13

NLCS Game 2: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 (Atlanta leads series 2-0)

ALCS Game 3: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2 (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0)

Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, October 14

NLCS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (6:05 p.m. ET, FS1)

ALCS Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. Houston (8:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

Thursday, October 15

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary): Houston vs. Tampa Bay (5:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

NLCS Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox or FS1)

Friday, October 16

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary): Tampa Bay vs. Houston (6:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary): Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Saturday, October 17

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (4:38 p.m. ET, FS1)

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary): Houston vs. Tampa Bay (8:37 p.m. ET, TBS)

Sunday, October 18

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary): Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8:15 p.m. ET, Fox or FS1)

Predictions

Tyler Glasnow Helps Tampa Bay Close Out ALCS In Game 4

Tampa Bay's postseason rotation appeared to take a hit when it was forced to start Glasnow on short rest in the ALDS finale against the New York Yankees.

It turns out that it did not wreck the Rays' plans at all and now they have the 27-year-old available to finish off a sweep against the Astros. Had the Rays closed out that series earlier and the right-handed hurler pitched on a regular rest, Game 4 would have been a bullpen game.

Glasnow did not concede a hit over 2.1 innings Friday. He allowed six earned runs over 13.1 innings in three appearances this postseason.

Wednesday's start could come with a little extra motivation to prove he can shut down the Astros in a playoff series. In 2019, he let up six earned runs over seven innings in a pair of ALDS defeats.

One way Glasnow can earn an advantage in Game 4 is through his strikeout power. On full rest, he sat down 10 Yankees in ALDS Game 2. He also fanned eight Toronto batters in Game 2 of the wild-card round.

Houston struck out on 22 occasions in the ALCS. Jose Altuve leads the team with four, while Martin Maldonado and George Springer whiffed in three at-bats.

If Glasnow can shut down those three batters, it could take any rhythm away from the Houston order since they are typically the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 9 hitters in the lineup.

If that occurs, he could turn the ball over to his bullpen in the fifth or sixth inning. The Rays bullpen conceded two earned runs in the first three games.

A win would allow Tampa Bay to give all of its starters full rest ahead of a World Series start Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Dodgers Bounce Back To Win Game 3

The Dodgers can put an end to the one-sided nature of the LCS round with a Game 3 victory.

At the end of Game 2, the L.A. bats woke up for the first time in the NLCS by plating seven runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Although the late rally was not enough to push them to a win, the Dodgers should have earned some confidence at the dish that was lost in Game 1.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager told MLB Network's Jon Morosi that the team "took better at-bats" Tuesday and are seeing something similar from Atlanta that they witnessed with San Diego in the NLDS:

The 26-year-old could be the offensive catalyst in Game 3 since he leads the team with three NLCS hits and has scored on two occasions.

Seager reached base safely in each of the last four postseason games and scored on multiple occasions three times in the playoffs.

If he either provides power behind Mookie Betts or sets up Justin Turner and others with early run-scoring opportunities, the Dodgers could chase Kyle Wright before the fifth inning.

Although Wright did not give a run in his first postseason start, he allowed five home runs, walked eight batters and conceded 10 earned runs in September.

If the Dodgers reach base early, they could force him back into that form and earn an early lead for the first time in the NLCS.

Los Angeles' bullpen has not been immaculate, but if Julio Urias gives the NL's No. 1 seed five innings of solid work, Dave Roberts could rely on his best relief arms to shut down Atlanta in the latter innings.

