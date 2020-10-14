Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

1 of 5

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

If you had Dak Prescott on your fantasy roster, then you're likely in need of a new quarterback this week, unless you had a second strong option on your bench. Why not replace Prescott, who underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Sunday, with his on-field replacement Andy Dalton?

Sure, Dalton was never a great fantasy option during his nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. But he also never had an offense as talented as the one he'll be playing in for the rest of 2020.

With running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb, Dalton will have a lot of playmakers to work with. On Sunday, he went 9-for-11 for 111 yards and helped the Cowboys beat the New York Giants 37-34.

This week, Dalton and the Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals, which could be a high-scoring contest that gives Dalton the opportunity to air it out. And with Dallas playing in a weak NFC East, there could be plenty of matchups down the line that make Dalton an intriguing fantasy option.

Dalton is rostered in only 3 percent of Yahoo leagues and less than 1 percent of ESPN leagues.