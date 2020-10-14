Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be AvailableOctober 14, 2020
Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available
It's always important to have depth on your fantasy football roster. You never know what might happen during the course of the season or which injuries could arise.
Now, teams are beginning to have bye weeks as well. And if you want to stay competitive in your league, you need to find a way to keep winning, even when your star players are out for a week.
Here's a look at five sleepers who could still be available on your league's waiver wire.
Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys
If you had Dak Prescott on your fantasy roster, then you're likely in need of a new quarterback this week, unless you had a second strong option on your bench. Why not replace Prescott, who underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Sunday, with his on-field replacement Andy Dalton?
Sure, Dalton was never a great fantasy option during his nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. But he also never had an offense as talented as the one he'll be playing in for the rest of 2020.
With running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb, Dalton will have a lot of playmakers to work with. On Sunday, he went 9-for-11 for 111 yards and helped the Cowboys beat the New York Giants 37-34.
This week, Dalton and the Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals, which could be a high-scoring contest that gives Dalton the opportunity to air it out. And with Dallas playing in a weak NFC East, there could be plenty of matchups down the line that make Dalton an intriguing fantasy option.
Dalton is rostered in only 3 percent of Yahoo leagues and less than 1 percent of ESPN leagues.
Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
With Austin Ekeler out because of a hamstring injury, the Chargers are relying on rookie Joshua Kelly and Justin Jackson in the backfield. Kelley has been struggling, but Jackson had 15 carries for 71 yards and five receptions for 23 yards on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, proving he could be a viable fantasy option going forward.
Jackson is rostered in 54 percent of ESPN leagues and 44 percent of Yahoo leagues. But with the Chargers on a bye in Week 6, perhaps that number will drop if fantasy managers don't have the roster space to keep him on their bench through the bye.
But if you have the roster space, Jackson could be a worthwhile stash for Week 7 and beyond. The Chargers return with matchups against the Jaguars in Week 7 and Broncos in Week 8, which could provide Jackson the opportunity to put up even better numbers than he has been.
Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Don't worry if you hadn't heard of Travis Fulgham before the past two weeks. While the Eagles' offense continues to miss several wide receivers out with injuries, the 25-year-old is proving he might be a reliable receiving target in the weeks to come.
In Week 4, Fulgham had two receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown in a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Then, this past Sunday, he broke out with 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles may be struggling a bit, but quarterback Carson Wentz appears to be developing a strong connection with Fulgham.
Fulgham is rostered in only 3 percent of Yahoo leagues and less than 1 percent of ESPN leagues, but those numbers are likely to go up after his showing at Pittsburgh. If you can, try to add him to your roster, as more performances like that one may be on the way.
The Eagles host the Baltimore Ravens this week and could be playing from behind, which could allow Wentz and Fulgham to rack up some yards late.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Some fantasy managers may have been disappointed by Henry Ruggs III's slow start, but the rookie wide receiver showed what he's capable of during his return from injury this past Sunday.
In the Raiders' upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Ruggs had two receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown, connecting with quarterback Derek Carr for a 72-yard score late in the first half. Ruggs still only has six receptions this season, but if he can become a consistent deep threat, perhaps bigger numbers are on the way.
It's worth taking a chance on in fantasy, though, especially because Ruggs is currently rostered in only 49 percent of ESPN leagues and 44 percent of Yahoo leagues. Things should only get better for Ruggs as he gets more acclimated to the NFL level, so roster him now before it's too late.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears
In order for Jimmy Graham to be a start-worthy tight end, he likely needs to get into the end zone, as most of his points are going to come from touchdowns. But so far this season, he's done that more often than not.
Graham has scored a touchdown in three of the Bears' first five games, which includes a two-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and a score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past week. He's been held to 33 or fewer yards in four of the first five weeks, but his fantasy value is still solid because of his touchdown frequency.
Graham is rostered in 53 percent of ESPN leagues and 41 percent of Yahoo leagues, making him an intriguing streaming option in the weeks to come. It's possible he'll get into the end zone again this week against the Carolina Panthers in what could be a competitive matchup.