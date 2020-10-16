    Dalvin Cook Ruled out for Vikings vs. Falcons Because of Groin Injury

    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-26. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that running back Dalvin Cook will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury.

    Cook left last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks with the injury and was replaced by Alexander Mattison, who will get the start in Week 6 in place of Cook.

    Injuries have been a persistent theme in Cook's career. An ACL tear cost him all but four games in his 2017 rookie season, while a number of injuries cost him seven games between the 2018-19 campaigns.

    For the season, the 25-year-old has rushed for an NFL-leading 489 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 12 receptions for 64 yards. When he's healthy, he's been a force. He proved as much in 2019, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games. 

    Luckily for Minnesota, it has one of the best backups in football in Mattison. When Cook left last week's game, the 22-year-old stepped up and rushed for 112 yards on 20 carries.

    Mattison will again be asked to step up. But for Cook, the injury issues have to be wearisome at this point. 

    "It's all about being on the field for my teammates," he said in early October, per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. "That's the main goal."

    Cook's absence will hurt the Vikings' running back depth, but with the Atlanta defense ranking 31st in the NFL in total yardage allowed at 446 yards per game, Mattison could be in for a big game Sunday.

    Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah are also likely to factor into the backfield to some degree as Mattison's backups in Week 6.

