    NLCS Bracket 2020: Braves vs. Dodgers Game 3 TV Schedule and Predictions

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 14, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger watches his RBI-triple against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't expect to have their backs against the wall two games into the National League Division Series. 

    L.A. was unquestionably the best MLB team all season, dropping back-to-back games just four times during a 60-game schedule before finishing 43-17. Now it's in a 2-0  series deficit to the surging Atlanta Braves and two losses away from elimination. 

    That makes Wednesday's Game 3 arguably the biggest contest of the season for the Dodgers. 

    Whether or not their lineup can consistently put the ball in the air may determine their fate as Atlanta's pitching has kept L.A. at bay early in the NLCS.

    NLCS Game 3

    Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17

    First Pitch: 6:05 p.m. EST

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    TV: FS1

    Location: Globe Life Field

    Atlanta will hand the ball to Kyle Wright to get things going in Game 3. It'll be Wright's second career postseason appearance after starting against the Miami Marlins in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on October 8.

    If his second outing goes as well as his debut, the Braves will be in good shape as Wright tossed six innings of three-hit ball with no runs and seven strikeouts on two walks. 

    He'll go up against Julio Urias of the Dodgers in the lefty's third start of the playoffs. Through two games against the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, Urias has twirled eight innings with four hits, one run, one walk and 11 strikeouts total—however the run was unearned, giving him a sterling 0.00 ERA.

    Urias certainly has the ability and playoff experience to give the Dodgers a boost in the first few innings. Whether or not the Los Angeles' lineup can provide him early run support may be Wednesday's determining factor. 

    The Dodgers are slashing .206/.289/.382 as a team in the NLCS with just eight runs total. That's not nearly enough to keep up with an Atlanta team slashing .254/.379/.535 with 13 runs and five homers in the first two games of the series. 

    Everything about this season has shown Los Angeles' lineup is too powerful to hold down for long. Wednesday will be the first time it'll have to prove it under pressure. Even still, the Dodgers won't go down quietly.

    Pick: Dodgers Win 

