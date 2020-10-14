NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Giannis, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans last summer, their mission was clear: championship or bust.

Mission accomplished.

The Lakers captured the 17th title in their illustrious history after defeating the Miami Heat on Sunday, capping off a historic and unprecedented season.

LeBron James was named Finals MVP, but Davis set the tone early. "The Brow" scored 30-plus points in Games 1 and 2, both L.A. wins, and was a combined +33 for the first two games of the series. Davis' excellence forced Miami to adjust its defense and, in many ways, allowed James to exploit one-on-one matchups and seemingly get into the lane at will.

As a result, Davis earned the first title of his career, the cherry on top of a season where he was the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year Award and was also named First Team All-NBA.

Now, Lakers fans can only hope this is the start of a new dynasty in Los Angeles.

James and Davis formed an incomparable duo this season, with both players feeding off one other and demanding greatness. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported LeBron told AD "we've got more work to do" during the celebration in the locker room following L.A.'s triumph in Game 6.

While LeBron was referring to the work on the floor, the work truly begins this winter. Davis has a player option for the 2020-21 season worth just north of $28.7 million, per Spotrac, but he is almost certainly going to opt out in favor of a new deal with L.A.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Davis will decline the option but added he is "not going elsewhere." Rather, the question becomes what kind of deal Davis wants.

Marks reported the 27-year-old can earn up to $32.7 million in the first year if he re-signs with the Lakers, but it remains to be seen whether Davis wants a two-year or five-year deal.

A two-year deal would make Davis a free agent in 2022 and the headliner of that class. He would be 29 years old, still in the middle of his basketball prime and likely to earn a lucrative, long-term contract. Not to mention, that is the same year LeBron hits free agency.

However, Davis might elect for a longer deal if he is intent on becoming the new face of the franchise whenever James decides to step away from the game.

Regardless, it appears Davis will be a Laker next year. Anything beyond that remains to be seen, as of yet.

Mavs Eyeing Giannis in 2021

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be a free agent until next summer, but teams are already seeing how they might be able to clear cap space to make a run at the "Greek Freak."

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly among these teams.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN said Tuesday on The Jump the Mavs are looking for Antetokounmpo to be the third star alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Windhorst added he does not expect Dallas to be very active this offseason so they can "keep their books clear" and save for Giannis.

There is a chance Antetokounmpo never makes it to free agency. He will be eligible for a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, and Milwaukee can pay Giannis at a higher annual value than any other team in the league.

But the Bucks are coming off back-to-back playoff disappointments, and their future is somewhat unclear. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported co-owner and governor Marc Lasry pledged to spend into the luxury tax to build around Antetokounmpo. At the same time, the Bucks chose not to match the Indiana Pacers' offer for Malcolm Brogdon last year, raising the question of how far into the tax Lasry is willing to spend.

Dallas would seemingly be an appealing destination for Giannis if he hits the open market. Doncic, in just his second year, cemented his status as one of the best players in the league, and the Mavs also have a combination of floor-spacers and stretch bigs who seemingly complement Antetokounmpo's skill set.

In any case, the Mavericks might simply add on the fringes or use the mid-level exception as they hope to preserve space for next summer.

Gerald Green Hoping for Rockets Reunion

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Veteran swingman Gerald Green dealt with quite a bit of adversity this past season.

Green, who started the year with the Houston Rockets, suffered a broken foot during a preseason game in October. He was later traded to the Denver Nuggets as part of the multiteam trade that sent Robert Covington to Houston. The Nuggets subsequently waived Green, who finished out the year as a free agent.

The 34-year-old is hoping for another shot, and it appears he would welcome a reunion with the Rockets. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported Green has been "training privately in Houston" while he continues to rehab "in hopes of a Rockets return."

Green developed as a marquee three-and-D guy for Mike D'Antoni's Rockets in his two years with the team. Of course, D'Antoni is no longer in the fold, and the Rockets have no shortage of wings.

But Green, a Houston native, seems intent on playing close to home, regardless of who the Rockets tab as their next head coach.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.