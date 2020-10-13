Titans' Derrick Henry: I'm 'Doing Too Many Curls' After Josh Norman Stiff-Arm

Wade Payne/Associated Press

At one point in his career, Josh Norman was the No. 1 shutdown cornerback in the NFL and a lock to stop anyone who got in his way. Now with the Buffalo Bills, Norman's career has been trending downward for a few seasons, but it officially reached a new low Tuesday night.

During the Tennessee Titans' 42-16 victory, Norman found himself on the receiving end of a massive stiff-arm from Derrick Henry that sent him flying across the field.

Asked about the play after the win, Henry joked with reporters that he's been working out too much.

Norman is listed at 6'0", 200 pounds. He's not an easy lift by any means—except for Henry.

The cornerback finished with seven tackles and one pass deflection Tuesday, but it was the Titans who ran away with the game, easily shoving aside anyone who got in their way.