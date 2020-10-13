Mike Vrabel Says 'I Am Never Going to Question' Titans After Win vs. Bills

Wade Payne/Associated Press

After the Tennessee Titans obliterated the previously undefeated Buffalo Bills, 42-16, to improve to 4-0 on the season, head coach Mike Vrabel expressed utmost confidence in his team.

"I am never going to question this football team," Vrabel said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I'll never go into a game questioning. We go into every game expecting to win."

In their first game back after a COVID-19 outbreak rocked the organization, resulting in 24 cases among players and team personnel, the Titans overcame a limited roster, with eight players and two assistant coaches on the COVID-19/reserve list, and little practice to come out of Week 5 with their best start since 2008.

After missing time with a bone bruise, A.J. Brown grabbed his first target for a 16-yard touchdown, the ninth of his career.

Derrick Henry rushed for a game-high 57 yards on 19 attempts, scoring twice to earn his ninth game since 2018 with multiple rushing scores, behind Todd Gurley, who leads with 10 in that span (h/t Davenport). His second touchdown of the night was his 42nd career rushing touchdown, which is a tie for third-most in five seasons in franchise history.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also made some movement on the league leaderboards with his 21-of-28 passing, 195-yard, three-touchdown performance. His fourth touchdown on a scramble since the start of the 2019 season is tied with Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes for second in that time span, behind Ryan Fitzpatrick who had five.

The Titans are scheduled to be back in action Sunday against the 1-4 Houston Texans.