NFL: Players, Staff Exposed to COVID-19 Must Quarantine at Least 5 Days

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The NFL unveiled new COVID-19 guidelines Tuesday in an effort to eliminate outbreaks across the league.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL and NFLPA protocols now mandate players who are exposed to any individual confirmed to have COVID-19 must isolate for no less than five days before returning to team facilities, regardless of PCR test results.

Players must test negative for the coronavirus each day during quarantine and receive approval by the NFL Chief Medical Officer prior to rejoining their teams.

