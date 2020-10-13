NFL: Players, Staff Exposed to COVID-19 Must Quarantine at Least 5 Days

NFL: Players, Staff Exposed to COVID-19 Must Quarantine at Least 5 DaysOctober 13, 2020
The NFL unveiled new COVID-19 guidelines Tuesday in an effort to eliminate outbreaks across the league.
This means if a player tests positive for COVID-19 after Tuesday during a game week, that player and all "high risk" close contacts would miss at least one game and potentially more based on testing, symptoms, etc. Social distancing more important than ever. https://t.co/7GwRHK7wXl
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL and NFLPA protocols now mandate players who are exposed to any individual confirmed to have COVID-19 must isolate for no less than five days before returning to team facilities, regardless of PCR test results.
Players must test negative for the coronavirus each day during quarantine and receive approval by the NFL Chief Medical Officer prior to rejoining their teams.
