    Bruce Arians Says He Has No Problem with Tom Brady Yelling at Bucs Teammates

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Tom Brady displayed his anger on the sideline during Thursday's loss to the Chicago Bears, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is fine with this type of passion from his quarterback.

    "I don't have any problem with it," Arians said Tuesday, per JoeBucsFan.com. "At least I don't have to go back there and cuss them out. They've already got an earful by the time I get over there.

    "Tom has got to be Tom. I'm not going to ask him to be somebody different. He does a good job of patting [teammates] on the back, too. He might explode but he's going to go down there and pat them on the back and get them going."

    Brady was seemingly upset for much of the 20-19 defeat, although he truly exploded toward the end of the third quarter, which was captured by the Fox broadcast:

    It came at the end of a drive that was stalled due to multiple holding calls, plus an offensive pass interference and one unnecessary roughness. Brady was also under pressure for much of the game with the Bears totaling three sacks and eight quarterback hits.

    The result was the Buccaneers falling to 3-2 in Brady's first season with the team.

