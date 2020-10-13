    Dustin Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Withdraws from The CJ Cup

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020
    Alerted 44m ago in the B/R App

    Dustin Johnson, of the United States, checks his notes on the fifth green during the third round of the US Open Golf Championship, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    Dustin Johnson withdrew from the 2020 CJ Cup on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

    "Obviously, I am very disappointed," Johnson said in a statement. "I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the Tour's medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me."

    Johnson will be replaced by J.T. Poston in the event.

    The CJ Cup, set to begin Thursday at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, features the top 60-ranked players from the previous FedEx Cup season. Justin Thomas has won the event in two of its three years since it debuted in 2017.

    Johnson ascended back to the world No. 1 spot after running away with the 2020 FedEx Cup. The 36-year-old finished no worse than sixth in any of his last four tournaments, taking home the Northern Trust and Tour Championship events.

    It is unclear when Johnson will be available to return to the course. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Koepka Details Injuries but Says He's 'A Million Times' Better

      Koepka Details Injuries but Says He's 'A Million Times' Better
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Koepka Details Injuries but Says He's 'A Million Times' Better

      Golf Channel
      via Golf Channel

      Tiger, Daylight and Silence: One Month from a Very Different Masters

      Tiger, Daylight and Silence: One Month from a Very Different Masters
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Tiger, Daylight and Silence: One Month from a Very Different Masters

      Bob Harig
      via ESPN.com

      DeChambeau to Add Weight, Hit 2,000 Drives for Masters

      DeChambeau to Add Weight, Hit 2,000 Drives for Masters
      Golf logo
      Golf

      DeChambeau to Add Weight, Hit 2,000 Drives for Masters

      Golf Channel
      via Golf Channel

      Gambler Turns $1 into Absolute FORTUNE with Golf Bet 💸

      ...20-leg parlay

      Gambler Turns $1 into Absolute FORTUNE with Golf Bet 💸
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Gambler Turns $1 into Absolute FORTUNE with Golf Bet 💸

      GolfDigest.com
      via GolfDigest.com