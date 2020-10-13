Cris Cyborg Wants to Fight Amanda Nunes in UFC vs. Bellator Crossover Bout

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg said she's open to a cross-promotion rematch with UFC double champion Amanda Nunes after losing their hyped first encounter in under a minute in December 2018.

Cyborg, who joined Bellator from the UFC in September 2019, lost by knockout in 51 seconds to Nunes at UFC 232 in her only defeat since 2005. She told TMZ Sports in an interview released Tuesday she's hopeful UFC President Dana White would consider a rematch.

"I know everybody wants to see [a Cyborg-Nunes rematch] fight," she said. "Let's make this fight happen. Ya know? I don't have opportunity to do the rematch before. But, for sure in the future, if Dana White would like to do, I'd like to do."

Cyborg, 35, added she's already run the idea by Bellator President Scott Coker.

"Let's wait and see what's gonna happen. We're open for that," she told TMZ. "Scott Coker's open for [the cross-promotion fight]. Just the other side has to agree."

Even if White is interested in making the bout happen, both women already have fights scheduled in the near future that would likely prevent a rematch taking place until 2021.

Cyborg is set to headline Bellator 249 on Thursday night, defending her featherweight title against Arlene Blencowe. Nunes is scheduled to put her UFC Women's Featherweight Championship on the line against Megan Anderson at UFC 256 on Dec. 12.

Since losing to Cat Zingano in 2014 at UFC 178, 32-year-old Nunes has racked up 11 straight wins, with several coming in quick fashion against top competition such as Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Cyborg. She has a career record of 20-4.

Cyborg is 22-2-1 for her career and was a world champion in Invicta FC, the UFC and Strikeforce before accomplishing the feat in Bellator.