WWE Raw TV Ratings Increase for Night 2 of 2020 WWE Draft and Owens vs. Black

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw saw its viewership increase on the second and final night of the 2020 WWE draft.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.855 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast, which was up from last week's 1.686 million.



After both the Raw and SmackDown rosters were shaken up significantly on last week's SmackDown, that continued on Raw. Some of the biggest names switching brands included "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle going to Raw, and The Street Profits, Kevin Owens and Aleister Black going to SmackDown.

The likes of Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Keith Lee remain on Raw, while SmackDown Women's champion Bayley, Daniel Bryan and Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn stayed on the blue brand.

Raw's main event was an interbrand Battle Royal, with the winner earning a future title shot against Raw Women's champion Asuka. The match seemingly came down to Natalya and Lacey Evans, with Nattie getting the elimination, but Lana emerged seemingly from out of nowhere after getting put through the announce table by Nia Jax but not eliminated.

Lana eliminated Nattie from behind after Natalya cut ties with her earlier in the night, meaning Lana will face Asuka for the Raw Women's title.

Raw also featured a big return, as Elias emerged during a Triple Threat match between Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. Elias hit Hardy with his guitar, allowing Styles to pick up the victory.

Elias explained later in the night that he was getting revenge on Hardy for hitting him with his car and putting him on the shelf with an injury months earlier, even though it was widely assumed that Sheamus set the entire situation up.

Raw saw The Fiend and Bliss debut as full-time members of the brand as well with their hitting Andrade and Zelina Vega with Sister Abigails in stereo.

Also on Raw, Kevin Owens beat Aleister Black in a No Disqualification match, New Day retained the Raw Tag Team Championships in a win over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and Ricochet beat Cedric Alexander by DQ, meaning the issues between Ricochet and The Hurt Business are over.

Next week's Raw is being called the "season premiere," and it will act as the go-home show before Hell in a Cell.

