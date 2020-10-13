The Fiend Headlines WWE Draft Night 2, Lana's Clever Win and More Raw Fallout

2 of 4

In the realm of the WWE Universe, no one has ever accused Lana of being the cleverest wrestler out there. That worked to her advantage Monday night, though.

After a breakup with tag team partner Natalya, she suffered another Samoan Drop through an announce table courtesy of Nia Jax during the dual brand Battle Royal to determine a new No. 1 contender to Asuka's Raw Women's Championship.

Later, moments after her former tag team partner appeared to get back to winning ways by eliminating Lacey Evans and claiming the coveted title opportunity, The Ravishing Russian reentered the ring and booted Nattie to the floor.

See, she was never actually eliminated from the match. She took the bump, then laid on the floor until the opportune time and struck, robbing her former friend of the moment she had been seeking.

We have seen such an ending before, but the fact that WWE tied the table spot—previously established after weeks of repetitive booking—was a new twist that worked incredibly well.

The best part about it is that it put heat on Lana and Natalya from the get-go.

There was no one-sided match to get the WWE Universe apathetic toward the feud. Instead, there was an actual angle that fans will be able to sink their teeth into as the story progresses from here.

Of course, that may be giving too much credit to WWE Creative and Lana could well be eating a Sharpshooter at some point over the next two weeks to really downplay her as the company "gets even" with Rusev (now Miro) for joining All Elite Wrestling.

In a vacuum, though, this worked and spotlighted Lana well in a prominent position.