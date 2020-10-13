Braves vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 2 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves used a four-run ninth inning to spark a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies both crushed homers in the decisive frame, sparking a critical first win for the underdogs.

Los Angeles will attempt to bounce back in Game 2 when Clayton Kershaw takes the mound. The Braves will counter with rookie Ian Anderson, who's racked up 17 strikeouts in 11.2 postseason innings while allowing zero runs and just five hits.

By no means is Game 2 a "must win" for Los Angeles, but a 2-0 deficit opposite these Atlanta bats would be worrying.

NLCS Game 2 Info

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Game 1 Recap

Atlanta opened the contest with a bang. Freddie Freeman—the second batter of the game—launched a no-doubter home run.

From there, it was a showcase of pitching.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler surrendered the only homer in five-plus innings, and Brusdar Graterol worked out of the two-on, no-out jam he inherited in the sixth. Braves ace Max Fried struck out nine and allowed a single run as well.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kike Hernandez smashed a hanging curveball into the left-field seats.

As the game continued, it seemed that wasted opportunities would crush the Braves. They left 10 runners on base—including six in scoring position—through eight innings.

One swing of the bat ended the concern, though.

Leading off the ninth inning, Riley obliterated a Blake Treinen pitch 448 feet and nearly into the second deck. It marked the first postseason homer of the 23-year-old's young career.

Atlanta wasn't done, though.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a double, advanced to third on a Freeman flyout and scored on Marcell Ozuna's single. Two batters later, Albies crushed a two-run homer to score Ozuna and boost the Braves' lead to a comfortable four-run margin.

Atlanta relievers Chris Martin, Will Smith and Mark Melancon combined for three perfect innings, quieting a powerful lineup. Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger both went 0-for-4 in the loss.

Plus, the Dodgers only had two chances with runners in scoring position and went 0-for-2. Since they rely heavily on homers for production—and because the Braves have such a strong bullpen—taking advantage of those moments is critical.

One negative for Atlanta is starting outfielder Adam Duvall exited with a strained left oblique and might not return soon. The Braves could put designated hitter Ozuna in left field, but he's not a great defender. The best option is likely to start top prospect Cristian Pache, who replaced Duvall in Game 1 and reached base twice.

That decision is a key storyline for Game 2, though the spotlight will be on the veteran Kershaw and rookie Anderson.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.