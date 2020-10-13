Dream Feuds Set to Become a Reality After WWE Draft 2020

0 of 6

Credit WWE.com

Despite both brands filming everything in the same location these days, WWE is still keeping the brand split alive between Raw and SmackDown.

Friday and Monday's shows featured the annual WWE draft. However, most of the people who were drafted ended up staying on the same brand because the company put everyone into a pool of picks.

We did see some big names trade shows such as Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, but ew changes were made in the women's division.

The reason WWE holds a draft is to shake up the rosters and create the possibility of new feuds. Seeing the same handful of people fight each other can be boring after a little while.

With a lot of people on a new show, let's look at some of the potential feuds WWE can book for the next year.