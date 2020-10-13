Dream Feuds Set to Become a Reality After WWE Draft 2020

Dream Feuds Set to Become a Reality After WWE Draft 2020October 13, 2020
Despite both brands filming everything in the same location these days, WWE is still keeping the brand split alive between Raw and SmackDown.
Friday and Monday's shows featured the annual WWE draft. However, most of the people who were drafted ended up staying on the same brand because the company put everyone into a pool of picks.
We did see some big names trade shows such as Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, but ew changes were made in the women's division.
The reason WWE holds a draft is to shake up the rosters and create the possibility of new feuds. Seeing the same handful of people fight each other can be boring after a little while.
With a lot of people on a new show, let's look at some of the potential feuds WWE can book for the next year.
AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre is still riding high as WWE champion since winning the belt from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but his list of opponents is somewhat short.
The last few months have been dominated by a feud between the Scot and Randy Orton, and Hell in a Cell on Oct. 25 needs to be the final chapter in this story. When it's all over, AJ Styles should be next in line for a title shot.
The Phenomenal One moved to Raw during the draft, and he has been out of the world title picture for quite some time. More importantly, though, he and McIntyre have never had a long-term feud.
Any interactions they have had in the ring have been limited. WWE clearly sees the titleholder as a valuable commodity, and there are few people who could test him the way Styles can.
Their in-ring strategies differ greatly so we would get to see Styles use his high-flying and technical ability against the raw power and impressive speed of the champ. This feud could carry Raw through the rest of 2020 and into next year if done right.
Jeff Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt
Before he was The Fiend, Bray Wyatt had a short-lived tag team with Matt Hardy. This creates an opportunity to pair Wyatt up with Matt's brother, Jeff, for a new feud.
Hardy is the ultimate babyface in WWE. He is almost incapable of being a heel due to his popularity, so he makes a great rival for the heel Wyatt.
The Charismatic Enigma is no stranger to dark storylines. He has been involved with other supernatural Superstars before, so he would be right at home fighting somebody like The Fiend.
Wyatt is the kind of Superstar who is almost better without a title. Material possessions should mean nothing to him. This feud should be all about wanting to recruit Hardy to his cause since he is unable to get closure from his time with Matt.
Wyatt no-selling most of the defense he receives would force Hardy to dig down into that place that allows him to do death-defying stunts. This is a feud that needs to happen before it's too late. It has too much potential to pass up.
The New Day vs. The Hurt Business
The New Day moving to Raw meant trading the SmackDown tag titles for the Raw belts with The Street Profits. With both teams on new brands, the options for different title bouts are wide open.
One group The New Day has never had a chance to interact with is The Hurt Business. Bobby Lashley is already the United States champion, but MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are also going to want some gold of their own.
Having two of them pair up to battle Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would lead to some fun matches and give fans a completely fresh rivalry they have never seen before, which is something WWE doesn't often have the chance to do with veterans.
This could be a storyline that starts with MVP trying to recruit Woods and Kofi Kingston only to be rebuffed. Once he realizes it is futile, he could kick-start the feud by challenging the pair for the titles. It practically writes itself. Just give these guys a mic and they will deliver promos that would be as good as their matches.
Big E vs. Roman Reigns
If WWE wants to commit to pushing Big E as a singles star, it needs to give him a chance against the universal champion, Roman Reigns.
These are two men who have been in the ring together but never had a real feud as opponents. Anytime WWE can give The Tribal Chief a fresh challenger, it needs to seize that opportunity.
Reigns and Big E are the kind of powerhouses who have great endurance and more speed than you would expect for their size. Any confrontation will be brutal and physical.
Even if Big E falls short in his first attempt, just getting into the main event picture would be a step in the right direction so when he does win the title, it won't seem like it came out of nowhere.
If WWE wants him to claim gold, having him win The Royal Rumble to set up a match at WrestleMania 37 would give the powerhouse of The New Day the huge push he has deserved for so long.
Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black
Aleister Black recently turned heel and began a feud with Kevin Owen, but it appears as if that storyline will be over soon. Once it is, The Dutch Destroyer should go after Daniel Bryan.
The Yes Man has been off of television for a little while but will be back at some point. Pairing him with Black would be the best option for both men.
For one thing, this would be a new feud. They have never been rivals before and that usually makes a storyline more exciting.
On top of that, their in-ring styles are similar in a lot of ways to make them compatible as opponents. They both use strikes, mat-based offense and submissions, but both men are also willing to take risks when necessary.
A series of matches between these two would steal the show every night. No titles. No gimmicks. This should just be about two guys who want to prove which one is the superior fighter.
The Usos vs. Street Profits
Jey Uso is currently embroiled in a feud with Roman Reigns. As great as Uce has been, the most likely outcome will see him return to the tag team scene once Jimmy is prepared to return from a leg injury.
The Usos have feuded with just about every team WWE has to offer over the years, but The Street Profits would be a brand-new rivalry for the veteran tag team.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been nothing short of phenomenal since arriving on the main roster. Even when WWE doesn't give them anything good to work with, they find a way to make it entertaining.
Pairing them with The Usos would create some incredible matches and give both teams fresh opponents they can face for a few months before people want them to move on.
It might be a little while before this happens, though. It all depends on when Jimmy will be ready to return. Once he is back, The Usos vs. Street Profits needs to be a priority on SmackDown.