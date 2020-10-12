    Thunder's Terrance Ferguson Sued over Alleged Sexual Assault in September 2018

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020
    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    A woman filed suit against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson, saying he and his brother raped her, according to The Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto.

    "According to the lawsuit, the woman alleged that in 2018 she and Ferguson were in a consensual relationship," Mussatto wrote. "During the relationship, Ferguson allegedly pressured the woman to participate in a threesome with him and his brother, Brandon Willis, who lives in Dallas."

    According to the lawsuit, the woman "unequivocally rejected each and every one of Ferguson's requests."

    The woman said in the lawsuit Ferguson asked her again to have sex with him and his brother in September 2018, to which she declined. The woman said later that day, she and Ferguson were having consensual sex at his home. She said his brother then entered the room, at which point she "withdrew consent from future sexual contact with Ferguson."

    Ferguson and his brother then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

    The woman said in the lawsuit Ferguson filmed the assault and shared it on Snapchat.

    She's claiming "physical, emotional and psychological" damage from the alleged assault and seeking to receive more than $500,000 from the suit.

    Ferguson was the subject of a criminal investigation earlier in the year. Per The Oklahoman's Nolan Clay and Maddie Lee, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said his office was unable to find enough evidence to pursue the case.

    The Thunder issued a statement upon the news that Ferguson wouldn't be charged: "We were made aware of the situation, followed the protocols that are in place, and allowed the legal process to take its course."

    The team pointed back to that statement with the allegations going to civil court.

