Padres' Tommy Pham Undergoes Surgery After Stabbing, Is in 'Good Condition'

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham underwent surgery for a stab wound in his lower back he suffered during an altercation Sunday.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the news, noting sources said Pham was stabbed after asking people he did not know who were arguing to move away from his car.

"We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham," the Padres said in a statement. "He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time."

Acee also shared Pham's statement:

"I'd like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I'm on the road to recovery and I know I'll be back to my offseason training routine in no time."

Pham has been in the Major Leagues since 2014 and has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Padres.

This was his first season in San Diego, and he slashed .211/.312/.312 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 31 games while helping lead the team to the playoffs. He was more effective in a small sample size in the postseason with a .375/.400/.458 slash line, one RBI and three stolen bases in six games.

Pham is under contract with the Padres through the 2021 season.