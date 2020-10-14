Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams

0 of 5

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Despite the unusual circumstances of the offseason because of COVID-19, NFL teams have wasted little time making big decisions. At 0-5, the Atlanta Falcons relieved Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn of their duties Sunday—the second firing of a general manager and head coach this season.

With that said, this is the right time to set up a panic meter for teams off to a slow start. While these clubs may not need changes in the front office or coaching ranks, decision-makers should tweak game plans or roster personnel for struggling offenses and defenses.

The panic meter goes from 1-10, ranging from slight concern to flawed beyond repair for a postseason run:



1-4: Team has cause for concern but no need to panic

5-7: Team needs to make a notable change

8-10: Team is too flawed or too far behind to make playoffs

The selections below include sub-.500 teams that either went to the playoffs last year or came into the season with the best chance to win a division title.