Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Record: 2-3

The Dallas Cowboys land on this list because they have the best odds of winning the NFC East going into Week 6, per DraftKings (+100; bet $100 to return $200). This squad carried high expectations but took a major hit Sunday.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery after he suffered a dislocated right ankle and a compound fracture, which will require a healing process of four to six months.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton cannot match Dak Prescott's mobility, though he's capable of leading the offense down the field with wideouts Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie first-rounder CeeDee Lamb. With less than a minute left in regulation, the 10th-year veteran put the Cowboys in position to kick the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants on Sunday.

As a starter, Dalton helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to five consecutive playoff appearances from 2011 to 2015.

Despite the loss of Prescott, the Cowboys offense isn't the problem, especially with running back Ezekiel Elliott still healthy. Dallas must figure out how to tighten up its defense. The unit gave up 34 points to a Giants team that scored 47 points through the first four weeks.

Dallas has allowed at least 34 points in each of the last four outings. The Cowboys need to make a trade to bolster their 32nd-ranked scoring defense or realize defensive coordinator Mike Nolan needs help with play-calling.

The Cowboys' panic meter doesn't rise to the top level because they lead a poor NFC East division with a 2-3 record.

Panic Meter: 6