28 Baylor Football Players, 14 Staff Members Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said Monday that there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 among football players, while 14 staff members within the program have also tested positive, according to Colt Barber of SicEm365.com.

According to Barber's colleague David Smoak, there are 32 active cases among all Baylor student-athletes.

ESPN's Sam Khan Jr. reported that Baylor paused football activities on Thursday to perform contact tracing on recently returned positive tests and three days later postponed its Saturday game against No. 7 Oklahoma State.

Baylor's football schedule had already been adjusted twice for COVID-related matters. The Bears' Sept. 12 season opener against Louisiana Tech was moved because of test results returned by the Bulldogs, while a game against Houston for the following week was postponed the day before because positive tests limited Baylor in one position group, per Khan Jr.

Oklahoma State's first game of the season was pushed back a week after Tulsa was forced to take a nine-day break from football activities due to COVID test results.

The Big 12 said Sunday that the game will be played Dec. 12, and the league's championship game will be played either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

Rhoades said in a statement Monday that football activities will remain suspended through Saturday. The 1-1 Bears are scheduled to return to action Oct. 24 against Texas, and Oklahoma State (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) will play No. 20 Iowa State the same day.