Le'Veon Bell Trade Rumors: Jets Unlikely to Get Value Back; Held Talks in 2019

The New York Jets and running back Le'Veon Bell appear headed for an eventual divorce. It's unclear when it will happen, though.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported it will be difficult for the Jets to move the disgruntled veteran before this season's trade deadline:

"Unfortunately for the Jets, what they can likely get back is 'not much,' according to one NFL source. The 28-year-old Bell is undoubtedly at the low point of his value. His production in 17 games as a Jet has been poor (863 yards on 3.3 yards per carry) and injuries have nagged him the entire way. Plus, he'll still be due more than half his guaranteed $8.5 million salary at the deadline ($4.5 million).

"That means the Jets would likely have to eat some of that money, and they'd likely be looking at only a Day 3 draft pick—possibly one very late on that third day. But at this point they should take it, if anyone offers, because the Bell signing has not worked out."

Bell appears ready to move on after liking several tweets that were critical of the team's offense and one tweet suggesting the Jets should trade him.

"I hate that's the route we go with all this instead of just talking to me about it, but seems this is the way guys want to do it nowadays," head coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday in reference to Bell's Twitter activity.

Bell, 28, has missed three games this season with a hamstring injury. He has only 19 carries for 74 yards and three catches for 39 yards in the two games he's played. That likely isn't the role the Jets envisioned when they signed him to a four-year, $52.5 million contract ahead of the 2019 season.

That contract is looking worse and worse. Bell live up to expectations in the 2019 season, rushing 245 times for 789 yards and three scores, posting a woeful 3.2 yards per carry, while adding 66 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown. In his defense, the Jets offense hasn't been good around him in the past two years.

It's a marriage that hasn't worked. At least not while Gase is still presiding over the disappointing 0-5 Jets.