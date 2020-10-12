Rick Renteria, White Sox Part Ways After 4 Seasons as Manager

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox announced Monday morning that the team and manager Rick Renteria were "parting ways" after four seasons.

Renteria, 58, compiled a 236-309 record during his time as the manager. The White Sox were one of the best stories in all of baseball this year, however, going 35-25 and clinching a playoff berth. They lost in the American League Wild Card Series to the Oakland Athletics.

Renteria also spent one season as the manager for the Chicago Cubs in 2014, leading the team to a 73-89 record. He's also had stints as the bench coach of the San Diego Padres and the White Sox and managed Mexico in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

The White Sox managerial vacancy will be an intriguing one for prospective candidates. The team has a lot of talent, from Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu to Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel.

"It's just the start of something. I think it was good for us to get in," Anderson said after the team was eliminated from the playoffs, per ESPN. "Guys got a taste of it, and I think it's just going to make them more hungry to get back there."

As for who might take over that talented young core, ESPN's Buster Olney listed A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora as "two obvious candidates for a White Sox team ready to climb to the next level."

Bob Nightengale of USA Today added that Chicago loved Renteria "as a person, but it was his bullpen management down the stretch, and in Game 3 vs. the Athletics, that prompted his firing as manager."