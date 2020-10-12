2021 NBA Title Odds for Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Celtics, Nets and Every Team

2021 NBA Title Odds for Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Celtics, Nets and Every TeamOctober 12, 2020
The champagne—er, Michelob Ultra—isn't even dried on the Los Angeles Lakers' shirts yet, but they're already tabbed as favorites to win the 2021 NBA championship.
FanDuel's first odds for the 2020-21 champion are in, with the Lakers a +380 (bet $100 to win $380) favorite to repeat. The Clippers are listed as the second favorite at +460, and the Milwaukee Bucks (+640) are the only other team listed at better than 10-1 odds.
Here's a list of every team's odds:
Los Angeles Lakers +380
Los Angeles Clippers +460
Milwaukee Bucks +640
Boston Celtics +1300
Brooklyn Nets +1300
Golden State Warriors +1400
Miami Heat +1500
Denver Nuggets +1600
Houston Rockets +1600
Toronto Raptors +1600
Dallas Mavericks +2000
Philadelphia 76ers +2400
Portland Trail Blazers +2400
Utah Jazz +2500
New Orleans Pelicans +3000
Phoenix Suns +3500
Atlanta Hawks +5500
Chicago Bulls +5500
Indiana Pacers +5500
Memphis Grizzlies +5500
Oklahoma City Thunder +5500
Minnesota Timberwolves +7000
Cleveland Cavaliers +8000
Detroit Pistons +8000
New York Knicks +8000
Orlando Magic +8000
Sacramento Kings +8000
San Antonio Spurs +8000
Washington Wizards +8000
Charlotte Hornets +10000
These odds are almost certain to see a significant swing in some areas between now and the opening night of next season.
If there is anything we have learned over the last decade or so, it's that attempting to predict the result of an NBA season months before its start is tantamount to blindfolding yourself, spinning yourself around 50 times and trying to sink a halfcourt jumper.
Anthony Davis was not-yet a Laker at this point last offseason. Some thought Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be Knicks. The Sixers employed Jimmy Butler and thought they were a piece away from a championship.
While the uncertainty of the pandemic may result in less player movement—the NBA's cap may see a significant drop, barring a cap-smoothing agreement—at least a few blockbuster moves will almost certainly shift the odds.
The Nets, set to have Durant and Irving as teammates for the first time, seem poised to jettison some depth in search for a third star. If they're able to pull off a dream-come-true move for Bradley Beal, they would likely rocket to the top of the title contender list.
The Bucks could wind up having to entertain the thought of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo if he refuses to sign a supermax contract extension. The Warriors have a trade chip with the No. 2 overall pick in next month's draft and a $17.2 million trade exception burning a hole in their pocket.
We don't even know what month the NBA season will begin.
So, to put it mildly: Do not take any of these odds, with the exception of the Nets and Nuggets, who appear undervalued given their stars and potential to make a major move.
