2021 NBA Title Odds for Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Celtics, Nets and Every Team

The champagne—er, Michelob Ultra—isn't even dried on the Los Angeles Lakers' shirts yet, but they're already tabbed as favorites to win the 2021 NBA championship.

FanDuel's first odds for the 2020-21 champion are in, with the Lakers a +380 (bet $100 to win $380) favorite to repeat. The Clippers are listed as the second favorite at +460, and the Milwaukee Bucks (+640) are the only other team listed at better than 10-1 odds.

Here's a list of every team's odds:

Los Angeles Lakers +380

Los Angeles Clippers +460

Milwaukee Bucks +640

Boston Celtics +1300

Brooklyn Nets +1300

Golden State Warriors +1400

Miami Heat +1500

Denver Nuggets +1600

Houston Rockets +1600

Toronto Raptors +1600

Dallas Mavericks +2000

Philadelphia 76ers +2400

Portland Trail Blazers +2400

Utah Jazz +2500

New Orleans Pelicans +3000

Phoenix Suns +3500

Atlanta Hawks +5500

Chicago Bulls +5500

Indiana Pacers +5500

Memphis Grizzlies +5500

Oklahoma City Thunder +5500

Minnesota Timberwolves +7000

Cleveland Cavaliers +8000

Detroit Pistons +8000

New York Knicks +8000

Orlando Magic +8000

Sacramento Kings +8000

San Antonio Spurs +8000

Washington Wizards +8000

Charlotte Hornets +10000

These odds are almost certain to see a significant swing in some areas between now and the opening night of next season.

If there is anything we have learned over the last decade or so, it's that attempting to predict the result of an NBA season months before its start is tantamount to blindfolding yourself, spinning yourself around 50 times and trying to sink a halfcourt jumper.

Anthony Davis was not-yet a Laker at this point last offseason. Some thought Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be Knicks. The Sixers employed Jimmy Butler and thought they were a piece away from a championship.

While the uncertainty of the pandemic may result in less player movement—the NBA's cap may see a significant drop, barring a cap-smoothing agreement—at least a few blockbuster moves will almost certainly shift the odds.

The Nets, set to have Durant and Irving as teammates for the first time, seem poised to jettison some depth in search for a third star. If they're able to pull off a dream-come-true move for Bradley Beal, they would likely rocket to the top of the title contender list.

The Bucks could wind up having to entertain the thought of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo if he refuses to sign a supermax contract extension. The Warriors have a trade chip with the No. 2 overall pick in next month's draft and a $17.2 million trade exception burning a hole in their pocket.

We don't even know what month the NBA season will begin.

So, to put it mildly: Do not take any of these odds, with the exception of the Nets and Nuggets, who appear undervalued given their stars and potential to make a major move.