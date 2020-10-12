    Report: Titans' Game vs. Bills 'On Track' After Having 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Rob Goldberg
Featured Columnist
October 12, 2020
    The entrance to the Tennessee Titans' practice facility is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. The facility is now closed for four days to help limit the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans reportedly had zero new positive tests for COVID-19 Sunday, keeping them "on track" to play Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Bills, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

    The Titans were forced to close the team facility on Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the virus, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. The organization has seen 24 different people test positive since Sept. 24, including 13 players.

    This outbreak already forced the Titans to postpone their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Week 5 matchup against the Bills was delayed from Sunday to Tuesday night.

    The NFL also postponed this week's game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos due to positive COVID-19 tests, creating a major shift in the schedule going forward:

    Keeping the Bills-Titans game as is would prevent further adjustments for now, which is especially important considering Tennessee has already used its bye week.

    There was also speculation the game could result in a forfeit for the Titans, which broke league protocols last week when the players held unsanctioned practices after the facility was closed, as Paul Kuharsky reported. 

    The league has been investigating whether all protocols were followed by the team but have not announced any punishment.

    The Titans were able to at least practice Sunday for an hour and 45 minutes with permission from the NFL, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

    It could be enough to prepare for the anticipated battle between undefeated AFC contenders.

