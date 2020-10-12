Logan Ryan on Dak Prescott Injury: 'I Hope He Gets $500M When He Comes Back'

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott likely saw his season come to an end after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, per Todd Archer of ESPN. It's an injury that will hurt the quarterback financially heading into free agency this offseason.

Giants cornerback Logan Ryan, who made the tackle on Prescott, explained to Peter King of NBC Sports that he's rooting for the Pro Bowler to be rewarded in the offseason:

"I feel terrible. It was a routine football play ...You've got a guy, and I am in a similar position, he is scratching and clawing at one year on his deal to try and get rewarded, try to do the right thing, try to show up to work, try to lead his team, try to get a lucrative contract. He had to come out and prove it this year, so for him to get this type of injury...That's why I feel like Dak. I hope he gets $500 million when he comes back. He deserves it. He is a hell of a quarterback."

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Prescott last offseason, guaranteeing him $31.4 million for 2020, but the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term deal.

To make the situation worse, Prescott has been relatively underpaid during the past four years after being drafted in the fourth round in 2016, making less than $5 million total entering 2020 despite playing at a high level.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas offered the quarterback a five-year deal worth more than $34 million per year last offseason, including $110 million in guarantees.

It's unlikely any new offer approaches this figure after the latest injury.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement Sunday he was "heartbroken" for Prescott, also indicating he wants to keep the quarterback on the roster.

"We have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team," Jones said.

Former Cowboys player Dez Bryant was among those who said the team's leadership should help out the player regardless of health:

Prescott, who leads the NFL with 1,856 passing yards this season, will hope his past production is rewarded with his next deal.