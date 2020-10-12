MLB Playoffs 2020: Latest World Series Bracket, Predictions and Odds

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The four teams left vying for World Series berths will face one of the most difficult challenges in recent memory to reach the championship round of the MLB postseason.

Neither league championship series will feature a day off, which means a team could play seven consecutive days in its fight to reach the Fall Classic.

The most stress caused by a week-long series will likely be on pitching staffs, and that could be a significant factor later in the series with the top starters being unable to start on short rest as much as they usually would.

Tampa Bay earned the first advantage in the ALCS Sunday, and it may have the deep bullpen required to keep Houston off balance and return to the World Series for the first time since 2008.

Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers will have a chance to flex their power on the mound and at the dish Monday in NLCS Game 1.

The Braves and Dodgers have been the two best teams in the NL all season, and it may take one small advantage for a winner to emerge from the senior circuit.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Latest MLB Playoffs Bracket

ALCS: Tampa Bay leads Houston, 1-0

NLDS: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers begins Monday.

World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Dodgers (+150; bet $100 to win $150)

Tampa Bay (+175)

Atlanta (+400)

Houston (+700)

Predictions

Tampa Bay's Pitching Staff Neutralizes Houston's Offense

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Game 1 of the ALCS gave us a glimpse into how controlling Tampa Bay's pitching staff can be against Houston.

Blake Snell and four relievers held the Astros to a single run over nine hits. The quartet of bullpen hurlers allowed three hits in the final four frames.

Any other franchise may be concerned with its closer going 1.2 innings in Game 1 of what could be a long series, but the Rays have used a closer-by-committee strategy for most of the season.

Diego Castillo was one of 12 pitchers to record a save in the regular season, and if he needs a game off, manager Kevin Cash can turn to Nick Anderson or Pete Fairbanks to finish off a victory.

Tampa Bay's bullpen decisions could be dictated more by matchups after Snell, Charlie Morton and Tyler Glasnow are done with their respective starts.

Houston uses a more traditional bullpen approach with Ryan Pressly acting as the closer, but the Astros may have trouble getting to their ninth-inning man.

In the ALDS against Oakland, three Houston relievers allowed two or more earned runs. Since the ALCS is packed into seven days, the Astros likely will not be able to use the piggyback strategy they utilized with their starters in the Wild Card Round against Minnesota.

Framber Valdez started Game 1 and Cristian Javier may be called on to start Game 4 or 5 since neither team can turn around its rotation like a typical ALCS in which days off would allow for that to happen.

Since at least one bullpen day will be required to get through the ALCS, and the Rays already have a one-game advantage, they should be considered the favorite to reach the Fall Classic from the junior circuit.

Houston could change that line of thought if its bats replicate the performances that led to 33 runs versus Oakland, but it has to prove it can do that against Tampa Bay's pitching staff before it is considered the World Series favorite out of the AL.

Atlanta's Bullpen Performs Better Than Los Angeles' Relievers

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The NLCS could be determined by the smallest of margins since Atlanta and Los Angeles appear to be equals on paper.

The Braves and Dodgers finished first or second in regular season home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS and runs.

Los Angeles produced the better pitching staff over 60 games, as it had the best team ERA at 3.02, but it showed some weaknesses against San Diego.

Kenley Jansen had to be removed from the ninth inning of Game 2 against San Diego because he failed to protect a three-run lead that his offense built up.

Dave Roberts had to call upon Joe Kelly to finish off the one-run victory, and if that situation arises again in the NLCS, the Dodgers manager may have to reshuffle his bullpen lineup.

Adam Kolarek also conceded two earned runs in the NLDS. The southpaw needs to be better in the NLCS since he may be called upon to get Freddie Freeman out in the latter stages of games.

Atlanta produced a 1.67 staff ERA in the NLDS triumph over the Miami Marlins. Chris Martin was the only reliever to concede an earned run.

Of course, the Braves will be facing a much more potent lineup over the next week, but if they continue to support their young starters with strong relief outings, they could create the advantage to eke past the Dodgers.

If Mark Melancon, Will Smith, Darren O'Day, Shane Greene and Martin can shut down the Dodgers from the sixth inning on, the Braves could thrive by either protecting an early lead or giving their power bats a chance to win games with one swing at Globe Life Field.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.