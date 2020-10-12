Jerry Jones Says He's 'Heartbroken' for Dak Prescott After Cowboys QB's Injury

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement following the devastating injury quarterback Dak Prescott suffered during Sunday's 37-34 victory over the New York Giants:

"We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.

"I know this young man very well.

"I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life.

"And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.

"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support.

"And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Prescott underwent surgery for the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. The procedure apparently went "very well."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Todd Archer of ESPN reported Prescott is facing a recovery period of four to six months.

The emotion was evident from the moment he suffered the injury with players and coaches on both teams showing immediate concern. Prescott was in tears as he was carted off the field, although his brother Tad tweeted a picture at the hospital that showed him seemingly in better spirits:

Prescott was playing this season on the franchise tag after he and the Cowboys did not reach an agreement on a long-term contract heading into the 2020 campaign.

On the field, Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a dramatic victory after Prescott exited and threw for 111 yards. His biggest throw was 38 yards to Michael Gallup in the final seconds to set up Greg Zuerlein's winning field goal.

Dallas faces the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 19 in its next game.