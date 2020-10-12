NLCS Bracket 2020: Updated Dates, Times, Schedule and World Series Odds

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

While the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2020 MLB season with expectations of reaching the National League Championship Series, the Atlanta Braves are a formidable challenge.

Both teams are a perfect 5-0 in the playoffs after knocking out an NL Central club and a division opponent. Los Angeles dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, and the Braves eliminated the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins.

This is the third postseason series between the franchises since 2013, and Los Angeles won both previous matchups.

Below is the NLCS schedule, odds to reach the World Series and an opening-game preview for the series that begins Monday.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 12; 8:08 p.m. ET (Fox)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 13; time TBD (FS1)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14, time and TV TBD

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15; time and TV TBD

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 16; time and TV TBD

Game 6*: Saturday, Oct. 17; time and TV TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, Oct. 18; time and TV TBD

* - if necessary

Odds to Win NLCS

Los Angeles: -215 (bet $215 to win $100)

Atlanta: +172 (bet $100 to win $172)

Odds from DraftKings



Game 1 Preview

Atlanta is sending ace Max Fried to the hill Monday, and the California kid has a chance to silence his childhood favorite team.

"I grew up about 25-30 minutes from Dodger Stadium, so I grew up watching the Dodgers," Fried said, according to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We would go as a family … a couple of games a year, every year."

Yes, the southpaw has pitched against Los Angeles in the postseason, so any emotional connection is probably gone by now. Two years ago during the NLDS, Fried logged two innings over four appearances as a lefty specialist out of the bullpen. Still, Monday marks his first opportunity to start.

And his path to Game 1 starter is interesting.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Atlanta expected to lean on Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels in 2020, but injuries ended both of their seasons. Plus, the Braves demoted Mike Foltynewicz after an abysmal first start.

Those events forced Fried into the lead role, and he's thrived. He finished the regular season 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA. He tossed seven scoreless frames against the Reds and ceded four runs in four innings opposite the Marlins; the Braves won both games.

Overall, Atlanta is 12-1 when Fried has started this year. Something has to give, however, because the Dodgers are 9-1 with Walker Buehler on the bump in 2020.

Buehler may be looking for some redemption, too.

During the 2018 NLDS, Atlanta star Ronald Acuna Jr. tagged Buehler—in his first career playoff start—for a grand slam. It sparked the Braves' lone win of that series.

Mostly, though, Los Angeles is happy to have him available for the NLCS. Buehler managed 11.2 innings in September while dealing with a blister on his right index finger. The 23-year-old has ceded three runs in eight innings (two starts) this postseason.

"Walker is in the best place he's been with it in a few weeks," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Buehler's health, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Perhaps the bigger question is who might follow Buehler in a late-inning situation. Longtime closer Kenley Jansen is no longer the undisputed reliever for that role; a notable drop in velocity has contributed to his inconsistency this season.

If the Braves are trying to close out a win, they'll turn to Mark Melancon. But if the Dodgers hold a late lead—though they have no shortage of options—it's unclear who Roberts will trust.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

