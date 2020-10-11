Jimmy Garoppolo Benched as 49ers QB for C.J. Beathard After 2 INT vs. Dolphins

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen enough.

After quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw two interceptions in the first half of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Shanahan elected to switch quarterbacks. As Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury noted, Shanahan told the Fox broadcast that he decided to play C.J. Beathard in the second half "to protect Jimmy."

Shockingly, the Dolphins led 30-7 at the half.

Sunday was Garoppolo's first game since he suffered an ankle injury during a Sept. 20 win over the New York Jets, so Shanahan may have been using caution in what appeared to be shaping up as a blowout loss.

Still, Garoppolo was ineffective on the field and 7-of-17 for 77 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Shanahan noted after the game that he believed Garoppolo's ankle injury was bothering him and he switched quarterbacks knowing the team would need to run a pass-heavy offense in the second half.

Garoppolo helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl last season, but he also had plenty of help from the defense. His 49ers were unable to protect a late lead in that loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and his late overthrow to Emmanuel Sanders is one reason they fell short of lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

San Francisco went 1-1 in the two games Garoppolo missed this year, defeating the New York Giants with ease behind Nick Mullens and falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both Mullens and Beathard played in the loss to the Eagles, as the former started and turned it over three times before he was benched.

Beathard, who is in his fourth season out of Iowa, went 14-of-19 for 138 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Eagles.