Le'Veon Bell Likes Tweets Questioning His Lack of Usage in Jets' Passing Game

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Turns out, Le'Veon Bell would have preferred more than one target in the aerial attack.

Bell liked a tweet that questioned why he wasn't more involved in the passing game during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. While he had a team-high 13 carries for 60 yards, he was essentially a nonfactor on passing plays.

It was Bell's first game since a Sept. 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jets head coach Adam Gase talked about Bell being a factor when the team passed before the season, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:

"I feel like we can find better ways to get him the ball to help him create more explosive plays. We can get him in space better than what we did last year. I think there was a lot of good that did in the receiving game last year. But I don't think we ever really gave him enough space to work. Because that's his game. If he gets space to work, he's going to make a guy miss... I think we really got to use the whole gamut and find as many different ways to get him the ball in space as possible."

At his best, Bell was a multifaceted playmaker who had 83 catches in 2014, 75 catches in 2016 and 85 catches in 2017 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He will look to return to that form as the 0-5 Jets attempt to bounce back from an abysmal start.