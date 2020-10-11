Adam Gase: Jets' 0-5 Record 'Doesn't Match Up' to Team's Practice Performance

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Adam Gase is running out of excuses for the poor play of the New York Jets.

The Jets dropped to 0-5 on Sunday after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 30-10, and Gase told reporters after the game that the team's struggles have been a surprise given how well it's practiced:

It's the first time since 1996 that the Jets have started the season 0-5. If Gase isn't on the hot seat within the organization, he's 100 percent on the social media hot seat:

The question the Jets will have to answer will be whether it makes sense to fire Gase now or wait until the offseason. Barring a miraculous turnaround, it's hard to imagine Gase remaining in charge beyond the 2020 season. He's now 7-14 as the team's head coach and 30-39 in his time as a head coach dating back to his three years with the Miami Dolphins (2016-18).

The Jets also got off to a dreadful start last year, going 1-7 before winning six of their next eight games to finish 7-9. So perhaps this group will turn things around as well. Before Sunday's game, linebacker Jordan Jenkins said the Jets players still care.

"In the past, there were teams where guys were losing and were like, 'OK, we're losing, eventually we'll get it right,' and then doing the same thing and getting the same results," he told reporters. "Guys from every part of the team have asked, 'What can we do to change, because whatever we've been doing is not working?'"

He also said a big factor in last year's turnaround was the players staying tight and holding each other accountable:

"The one thing we did was guys didn't point fingers. We had meetings as a team and, in front of everybody, all the mistakes that were made were called out. The play you messed up or the mental error you had was pointed out in front of the team and coaches, and it got corrected then and there. That's something we might be doing moving forward, because no one wants to be dogged out in front of the whole team. It's embarrassing."

That might help. But the Jets may be reaching a point where the person who will ultimately be held accountable for another poor start to the year is the head coach.