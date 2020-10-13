Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2020 Offseason

0 of 30

With the 2020 Major League Baseball season creeping closer to its end, it's not too soon to look ahead to the offseason.

Because every team in the league took a financial hit amid the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season, clubs may prefer to find impact talent on the trade market this winter. So with this theory in mind, we endeavored to speculate on one trade for each of the 30 teams.

This mainly involved predicting which players teams will trade for, though presumed sellers required a different approach. For them, we made our best guess as to which star players are the most likely to leave town.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.