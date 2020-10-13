College Football Picks: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game

3 of 7

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

No. 15 Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), Noon ET

After a combined total of 130 rushing yards in the first two games against Kentucky and Georgia, Auburn finally started feeding freshman running back Tank Bigsby and racked up 259 rushing yards in a narrow, controversial victory over Arkansas. That's a major development in advance of a matchup with a solid South Carolina front seven. The Tigers will need to maintain that multi-dimensional approach on offense in order to win this road game. But I like the Gamecocks in a mild upset.

Prediction: South Carolina 27, Auburn 24

No. 14 BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0), 9:30 p.m. ET (Friday)

Houston needs to take much better care of the ball if it wants to pull off this upset. The Cougars turned the ball over five times in their season opener against Tulane, and it was their third five-turnover game in their last eight contests dating back to October 2019. Meanwhile, Houston's defense has only forced multiple turnovers in one of its last 12 games. BYU's Zach Wilson-led offense has been surgical, scoring multiple passing touchdowns and multiple rushing touchdowns in all four games.

Prediction: BYU 42, Houston 25

No. 13 Miami (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh (3-2), Noon ET

Pittsburgh's defense was awesome for the first three weeks, but it has allowed at least 330 passing yards and three passing touchdowns with no interceptions in each of its two recent losses. Not a great time to be drawing a D'Eriq King-led Miami offense looking to let out some frustrations from a rough night against Clemson. The Panthers will make this competitive, but the Hurricanes should prevail.

Prediction: Miami 31, Pittsburgh 23

No. 12 Oregon (0-0) IDLE

Next Game: vs. Stanford (Nov. 7)

No. 11 Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi State (1-2), 4 p.m. ET

Talk about two teams trending in opposite directions. Texas A&M went from helpless to move the ball against Vanderbilt to unstoppable against Florida in the span of two weeks. Meanwhile, Mississippi State went from 623 passing yards against LSU to two points and six interceptions against Kentucky on Saturday.

But I expect the Bulldogs to bounce back against an A&M defense that has allowed 90 points over the past two weeks, and I expect the Aggies to struggle a bit against a Bulldogs defense holding opponents to 286 total yards per game thus far. Turnovers will be the difference, though. Mississippi State has already coughed up the ball at least four times in each game, and Texas A&M will capitalize.

Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 28