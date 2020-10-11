    NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat Game 6 TV Schedule, Odds Predictions

    Theo SalaunContributor IIIOctober 11, 2020

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the first half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    In an alternate universe, Danny Green sinks a wide-open three to help the Los Angeles Lakers win Game 5 of the NBA Finals and secure LeBron James' fourth championship. 

    In another alternate universe, Markieff Morris passes to LeBron after corralling Green's missed shot and the King hits a game-winner to cap off his incredible Game 5 performance.

    But we live in neither of those universes, and following 47 minutes of herculean output from Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat have taken the Lakers to a Game 6. And the odds for this one are much like the others, with Los Angeles expected to win and the teams predicted to total around 215 points. 

    Here, we handle some nitty-gritty TV schedule and live-stream information before diving into some of the latest odds for a highly anticipated Game 6.

                

    NBA Finals Game 6 TV Schedule

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Date: Sunday, October 11

    Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

                

    Game 6 Odds

    Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-6)

    Over/Under: 215

    Money Line: Los Angeles Lakers (-250); Miami (+205)

                 

    Odds Predictions

    With Anthony Davis listed as probable and having avoided any suspension for Game 6, it's hard to expect anything less than a series-clinching victory for Los Angeles on Sunday night. The Heat needed a monstrous triple-double from Butler and seven threes from Duncan Robinson to win by just three points against a hobbled, underperforming (outside of LeBron) Lakers team in Game 5.

    In that matchup, Davis was dinged up and no Laker outside of LeBron, Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shot above 37.5 percent from the field. Realistically, both of those should improve in Game 6.

    Foreshadowing some added help for James, the spread becomes appealing, as the Lakers have matched it in each of their wins this series. On average, Los Angeles has won its three matches by 11 points, with the lowest point differential being six. 

    As for the over/under, that's also enticing. The average total for this series is 217.2, a touch above this game's expectations, with just two of five games logging below the 215 expected from Game 6.

    Unfortunately, the moneyline feels shaky. Minus-250 on the Lakers is almost too confident considering Davis' potential for injury re-aggravation and the possibility that KCP is, once again, not joined by any other role players in making a significant contribution. It's contrarian, but putting faith in another 47 minutes of Butler and opting for the plus-205 is intriguing.

    Related

      Should LeBron Have Taken the Shot?

      Our writer uses other times stars have passed on the final shot to show why James did exactly the right thing last night

      Should LeBron Have Taken the Shot?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Should LeBron Have Taken the Shot?

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Danny Green Got Death Threats

      Lakers guard says he and his fiancee received threats on social media after he missed late shot in Game 5

      Danny Green Got Death Threats
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Danny Green Got Death Threats

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Heat Won't Fall Without a Fight🔥

      Miami has to believe their Game 5 victory was a turning of the tide 🗣️

      Heat Won't Fall Without a Fight🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Heat Won't Fall Without a Fight🔥

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      L2M Confirms Fouls on Jimmy

      NBA's last two-minute report shows the two late fouls that led to Jimmy Butler's free throws were correct calls

      L2M Confirms Fouls on Jimmy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      L2M Confirms Fouls on Jimmy

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report