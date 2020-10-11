NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat Game 6 TV Schedule, Odds Predictions

John Raoux/Associated Press

In an alternate universe, Danny Green sinks a wide-open three to help the Los Angeles Lakers win Game 5 of the NBA Finals and secure LeBron James' fourth championship.

In another alternate universe, Markieff Morris passes to LeBron after corralling Green's missed shot and the King hits a game-winner to cap off his incredible Game 5 performance.

But we live in neither of those universes, and following 47 minutes of herculean output from Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat have taken the Lakers to a Game 6. And the odds for this one are much like the others, with Los Angeles expected to win and the teams predicted to total around 215 points.

Here, we handle some nitty-gritty TV schedule and live-stream information before diving into some of the latest odds for a highly anticipated Game 6.

NBA Finals Game 6 TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 11

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Game 6 Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-6)

Over/Under: 215

Money Line: Los Angeles Lakers (-250); Miami (+205)

Odds Predictions

With Anthony Davis listed as probable and having avoided any suspension for Game 6, it's hard to expect anything less than a series-clinching victory for Los Angeles on Sunday night. The Heat needed a monstrous triple-double from Butler and seven threes from Duncan Robinson to win by just three points against a hobbled, underperforming (outside of LeBron) Lakers team in Game 5.

In that matchup, Davis was dinged up and no Laker outside of LeBron, Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shot above 37.5 percent from the field. Realistically, both of those should improve in Game 6.

Foreshadowing some added help for James, the spread becomes appealing, as the Lakers have matched it in each of their wins this series. On average, Los Angeles has won its three matches by 11 points, with the lowest point differential being six.

As for the over/under, that's also enticing. The average total for this series is 217.2, a touch above this game's expectations, with just two of five games logging below the 215 expected from Game 6.

Unfortunately, the moneyline feels shaky. Minus-250 on the Lakers is almost too confident considering Davis' potential for injury re-aggravation and the possibility that KCP is, once again, not joined by any other role players in making a significant contribution. It's contrarian, but putting faith in another 47 minutes of Butler and opting for the plus-205 is intriguing.