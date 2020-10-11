Report: Broncos vs. Patriots Moved to Week 6; Dolphins vs. Broncos Rescheduled

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos has been postponed as a result of positive COVID-19 tests in the Patriots facility, the NFL announced Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the game will be played next Sunday. The Broncos were previously scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 but that game will be moved to later in the season.

New England had a scheduled bye for Week 6 but Week 5 will now serve as a bye for both teams.

The Patriots facility was shut down Sunday morning after a new positive test, marking the third time in 10 days it was shut down, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. The Broncos-Patriots battle was initially moved from Sunday to Monday night, but the game has been now been postponed further.

The Dolphins are now off for Week 6, per Adam Beasley of Miami Herald.

As Schefter reported on SportsCenter Sunday, "players on both sides were hesitant to play in this game."

Patriots running back James White was clearly nonplussed by a previous tweet saying the game was still on:

"I think outside of here, the people that don't have to walk in our building—whether it is the league office, whether it is the NFLPA—they don't care," cornerback Jason McCourty added, per Reiss.

Quarterback Cam Newton was the first player on the team to test positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3. He was inactive for the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 5, but the rest of the squad took part in the 26-10 loss.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackle Bill Murray later tested positive. After three straight days of negative tests during the week, another positive test Sunday caused the team to close the facility and postpone the game.

The Broncos previously had a bye scheduled for Week 8 while the Dolphins were off Week 11, so the NFL will still need to maneuver games to work out the rest of the schedule.

Of course, Denver didn't get a true bye week as they were still forced to practice, as Lindsay Jones of The Athletic noted.

Running back Melvin Gordon showed his frustration with the cancelation:

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans' game against the Buffalo Bills is also in doubt after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. That game had already been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night.