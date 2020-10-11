Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

0 of 5

Don Wright/Associated Press

In Week 6, another rookie wide receiver made headlines with four touchdowns. If you've passed on first-year players at the position over the last month, don't miss out on the next hot pickup who's available in 85 percent of Yahoo leagues.

The Las Vegas Raiders upset the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and we saw a top draft pick remind everyone of his explosiveness as a receiver. The Silver and Black have a bye week coming up, but you should snag one of their rookie wide wideouts for the remainder of the season.

Although the Philadelphia Eagles came up short in their Pennsylvania battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, managers should take note of an unheralded gem in the offense who has short-term value because of the team's injuries at wide receiver.

Let's take a look at breakout candidates who could bolster your roster for Week 6 and beyond. All the players listed below are rostered in 65 percent or fewer Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:45 p.m. ET.