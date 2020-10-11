Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and PickupsOctober 12, 2020
In Week 6, another rookie wide receiver made headlines with four touchdowns. If you've passed on first-year players at the position over the last month, don't miss out on the next hot pickup who's available in 85 percent of Yahoo leagues.
The Las Vegas Raiders upset the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and we saw a top draft pick remind everyone of his explosiveness as a receiver. The Silver and Black have a bye week coming up, but you should snag one of their rookie wide wideouts for the remainder of the season.
Although the Philadelphia Eagles came up short in their Pennsylvania battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, managers should take note of an unheralded gem in the offense who has short-term value because of the team's injuries at wide receiver.
Let's take a look at breakout candidates who could bolster your roster for Week 6 and beyond. All the players listed below are rostered in 65 percent or fewer Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:45 p.m. ET.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates for Week 6
QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL (32 percent rostered)
RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. DAL (64 percent rostered)
RB Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ (42 percent rostered)
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DET (24 percent rostered)
WR Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles vs. BAL (2 percent rostered)
WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE (15 percent rostered)
WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. N/A, bye week (44 percent rostered)
WR Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans (43 percent rostered)
RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy managers should pick up Chase Edmonds while he's still available in about a third of leagues.
Although Kenyan Drake scored against the New York Jets Sunday, he's struggled to move the ball on the ground, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Also, head coach Kliff Kingsbury seems to prefer Edmonds as the primary pass-catcher out of the backfield. Quarterback Kyler Murray has targeted him 12 times over the last two outings compared to one target for Drake.
In Week 5, Edmonds recorded a 29-yard touchdown run. He finished with three carries for 36 yards, but his involvement in the passing game makes him a solid acquisition for PPR leagues.
Drake's inefficiency on the ground could eventually cost him some carries. Even if that's not the case, managers should attempt to capitalize on Arizona's upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys' 32nd-ranked scoring defense with both Cardinals running backs active in weekly game plans.
WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers
Chase Claypool had a breakout performance Sunday, scoring four touchdowns, three as a pass-catcher and one on the ground. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger targeted him a team-high 11 times.
Claypool isn't going to sustain this level of production, but he's likely played his way into a solid role for the Pittsburgh Steelers' aerial attack. Fantasy managers shouldn't write this game off as a fluke. Fellow wide receiver Diontae Johnson exited the game with a back injury.
With Johnson battling injuries over the last two outings, buy Claypool's fantasy stock. In Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, he recorded an 84-yard touchdown reception, so the rookie second-rounder can provide the big plays that give him boom potential every week.
If you missed out on Justin Jefferson a couple of weeks ago, make sure to take a chance on Claypool in the coming days.
WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders
Henry Ruggs III only caught two out of three targets, but that's all he needed to crack the top 15 in scoring for PPR leagues, per FantasyPros.
Quarterback Derek Carr connected with Ruggs on completions for 72 and 46 yards Sunday—the former for a touchdown. This sounds like the typical boom-or-bust pickup, but the rookie wideout went into a game healthy for the first time since Week 1.
Ruggs missed Weeks 3 and 4 because of knee and hamstring injuries. He logged full practices Thursday and Friday. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Alabama product suited up and showed what he brings to the field, explosive plays.
The Raiders selected Ruggs with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, expect him to see a lot more targets for the remainder of the season. With his ability to stretch the field and rack up yards after the catch, he's a keeper for the long haul.
WR Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles
Travis Fulgham grabbed everyone's attention with 10 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers who went into Week 5 with the fifth-ranked scoring defense.
In Sunday's outing, Fulgham established himself as quarterback Carson Wentz's go-to option, garnering a team-high 13 targets. He delivered for a pass-catching group decimated with injuries.
Wideouts Alshon Jeffery (Lisfranc/non-COVID-19 illness), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) Jalen Reagor (torn UCL in thumb) and tight end Dallas Goedert (fractured ankle) didn't suit up against the Steelers.
Although Jeffery and Jackson could play in the near future, both may return to limited roles in the first game back from multi-week absences. In the meantime, Fulgham has time to shine in the Eagles offense as a starter. He's recorded touchdowns in each of the last two contests.