WWE Draft 2020: Updated Rosters and Most Important Stars Still on the Board

A two-time universal champion and a centerpiece of what SmackDown has done creatively for the last year, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt desperately needs to get away from Roman Reigns, who is—and will continue to be—the top heel on the blue brand.

There is little upward trajectory for Wyatt's character on SmackDown, if only because The Big Dog will remain the focal point. Add the arrival of Seth Rollins to the mix, and Wyatt would be undercut by two of the faces of WWE over the last decade.

Could he stick around the midcard and still be a force? Absolutely, but The Fiend is such a superb character that it screams "main event" in a way that few do. Luckily for him, he has the opportunity to head to Raw, a brand that is in desperate need of high-profile heels.

Randy Orton has held down the top of the card here in 2020, but unless he wins the WWE title inside Hell in a Cell on Oct. 25, his run is nearing its end. At least for now.

There has been little commitment to AJ Styles as a sustained main event star dating back to last year's run with the red brand, where he competed primarily for the United States title before jumping to SmackDown and battling for the intercontinental belt.

The Hurt Business and Retribution are midcard stables at best right now, leaving a giant hole at the top of the card. Do not be surprised if Wyatt makes his presence felt quickly and presents the first real threat to Drew McIntyre's reign as champion.

A big fish in a smaller pond, complete with a compelling new on-screen relationship with Alexa Bliss, Wyatt would thrive on Monday nights in a way he will not have the opportunity to on Fridays.

Best Fit: Raw