Ryan Leaf's Lawyer: May Domestic Battery Arrest Wasn't Substance Use-Related

Ryan Leaf's May arrest was not the result of the former San Diego Chargers quarterback relapsing into substance use, his attorney told TMZ Sports.

David Greenberg, who represents Leaf, said his client remains "100 percent sober" after going through a rehabilitation process five years ago.

Leaf was booked on a charge of domestic battery May 22 in Palm Desert, California, and formally charged with two misdemeanors earlier this week. Greenberg told TMZ the incident was a "minor dispute."

"Nobody was injured," Greenberg said. "There was no allegation of any kind of weapon or anything like that...and it's unfortunate that it ended up in the criminal justice system."

TMZ reported that Leaf agreed to a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to one count of misdemeanor violating the personal liberty of the accuser. He will not serve jail time but is now on three years of probation. The battery charge was dropped as a result.

A former No. 2 overall pick in 1998 after finishing a Heisman Trophy finalist, Leaf's career lasted just 25 games before he left the NFL in 2001.

His legal troubles began in 2009 when he was indicted on burglary and controlled substances charges. Three years later he was arrested in his hometown of Great Falls, Montana, on burglary and drug possession charges again.

Leaf spent two years in a Montana prison before his release.

He's since found work as a college football analyst with ESPN, Pac-12 Network and SiriusXM Radio.