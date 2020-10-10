    Ryan Leaf's Lawyer: May Domestic Battery Arrest Wasn't Substance Use-Related

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 10, 2020

    San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf, the number two pick in this year's NFL draft, aims a pass downfield in his first game as professional Saturday Aug. 8, 1998 in San Diego. Leaf and the Chargers squared off against the San Francisco 49ers. The pass was complete for a nine yard gain to Mikhael Ricks. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
    LENNY IGNELZI/Associated Press

    Ryan Leaf's May arrest was not the result of the former San Diego Chargers quarterback relapsing into substance use, his attorney told TMZ Sports.

    David Greenberg, who represents Leaf, said his client remains "100 percent sober" after going through a rehabilitation process five years ago.

    Leaf was booked on a charge of domestic battery May 22 in Palm Desert, California, and formally charged with two misdemeanors earlier this week. Greenberg told TMZ the incident was a "minor dispute."

    "Nobody was injured," Greenberg said. "There was no allegation of any kind of weapon or anything like that...and it's unfortunate that it ended up in the criminal justice system."

    TMZ reported that Leaf agreed to a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to one count of misdemeanor violating the personal liberty of the accuser. He will not serve jail time but is now on three years of probation. The battery charge was dropped as a result.

    A former No. 2 overall pick in 1998 after finishing a Heisman Trophy finalist, Leaf's career lasted just 25 games before he left the NFL in 2001.

    His legal troubles began in 2009 when he was indicted on burglary and controlled substances charges. Three years later he was arrested in his hometown of Great Falls, Montana, on burglary and drug possession charges again.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Leaf spent two years in a Montana prison before his release.

    He's since found work as a college football analyst with ESPN, Pac-12 Network and SiriusXM Radio.

    Related

      Titans, Patriots Reopen Facilities

      Patriots and Titans are cleared to return to their facilities after another day of zero positive tests (ESPN)

      Titans, Patriots Reopen Facilities
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Titans, Patriots Reopen Facilities

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Can Anybody in the AFC Beat the Chiefs?

      Which AFC contender has the best shot at taking down Mahomes and Co.?

      Can Anybody in the AFC Beat the Chiefs?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Can Anybody in the AFC Beat the Chiefs?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Stepping Up Amid Injuries 🤕

      2020 has been brutal for NFL injuries, but these players are stepping up for their teams

      Players Stepping Up Amid Injuries 🤕
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Stepping Up Amid Injuries 🤕

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy G to Start Sunday

      49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo will start vs. the Dolphins on Sunday

      Jimmy G to Start Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G to Start Sunday

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report