NBA L2M: Lakers' Fouls vs. Jimmy Butler Late in Game 5 Were Correct Calls

The NBA's last-two-minute report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat on Friday stated referees accurately called Lakers forwards Markieff Morris and Anthony Davis for shooting fouls on Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who twice knocked down a pair of free throws in the final 46.7 seconds to help give his team a 111-108 win.

"Morris (LAL) makes contact across Butler's (MIA) left arm after his gather," the report states about the first foul.

"Davis (LAL) jumps from point A to point B and initiates body contact with Butler (MIA) during his driving shot attempt," the report states about the second infraction, which led to the nine-year veteran's game-winning free throw with 16.8 seconds left.

After the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters he was displeased with the calls, via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

Though those calls were deemed correct, the Lakers did get unlucky down the stretch on other calls (or non-calls). Per the report, Heat forward Andre Iguodala should have been called for a defensive three-second violation with 28 seconds left, which would have given the Lakers a free throw and possession of the ball.

The Lakers scored on a Davis putback after the uncalled infraction.

With 1:01 remaining, Butler should have been called for a shooting foul on forward LeBron James, according to the report.

"Butler (MIA) extends his right arm forward and makes contact to the side of James' (LAL) head that affects his driving shot attempt," the report states.

James missed the shot but got the rebound and scored.

L.A. leads the best-of-seven series three games to two over Miami, which was led by Butler's 35-point triple-double Friday. The Lakers can close out the Heat with a victory in Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday.