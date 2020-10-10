ALCS Bracket 2020: Schedule Info, Odds Guide and Series Predictions

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Do not let the below .500 regular-season record and No. 6 seed fool you, the Houston Astros are as strong of a World Series contender as they have been in recent years.

Houston has been the most dominant team in the first two rounds of the American League playoffs, as it owns a 5-1 record over Minnesota and Oakland.

To get to the American League Championship Series, the Astros mashed 12 home runs and scored 33 times over four games against the Athletics.

The extra day of rest earned by Houston could be an early factor in its favor against the Tampa Bay Rays, who used Tyler Glasnow on short rest in their series-clinching Game 5 win over the New York Yankees Friday.

While both teams have deep pitching staffs, Houston sits in a better position to align its rotation for a potential seven-game series.

The Astros also enter Petco Park in San Diego with the hotter set of bats compared to the Rays, and that could help them gain an early advantage in the series.

ALCS Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, October 11 (7:37 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 2: Monday, October 12 (4:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 3: Tuesday, October 13 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Wednesday, October 14 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, October 15 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, October 16 (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, October 17 (Time TBD, TBS)

Odds

To Win World Series

Tampa Bay (+210)

Houston (+425)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Series Predictions

Houston's Hot Bats Provide Early Run Support

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The most impressive aspect of Houston's ALDS performance was its ability to hit every part of the Oakland pitching staff.

Six Houston batters recorded six or more hits and four hitters mashed multiple home runs at Dodger Stadium.

Carlos Correa led the charge with three home runs, seven hits, 11 RBI and an OPS of 1.754.

If Houston's order remains hot in San Diego, it could create an early advantage against potential Game 1 and 2 starters Charlie Morton and Blake Snell.

Snell was not needed in Game 5 against the New York Yankees, so he would likely start on full rest Sunday with former Houston hurler Morton potentially following him in Monday's Game 2.

Snell has been a reliable ace for the Rays throughout the season, but he has struggled against the Astros in his career.

Houston hit eight home runs off the southpaw, and Snell has only struck out 31 Astros batters over 137 plate appearances. The only team with more long balls off of Snell is the New York Yankees, who he faces on a more consistent basis in the AL East.

In Snell's first regular-season start of 2019, he gave up home runs to George Springer, Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve.

If the Astros are productive against Snell again and benefit from their familiarity with Morton, they could bust out to an early series lead before the Rays can send Glasnow to the hill.

Tyler Glasnow Is Most Dominant Pitcher In ALCS

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Since he pitched on short rest Friday, Glasnow is not likely to make an appearance before Game 3.

When he does toe the rubber for the Rays, he could be one of the most dominant figures in the series.

The right-handed hurler is 2-0 with 20 strikeouts in 13.1 innings of postseason work and he proved in the ALDS that he could slow down one of the most dynamic lineups in the majors.

In Friday's Game 5, Glasnow did not allow a hit over 2.1 innings, and he fanned 10 batters over five frames in Game 2.

If he keeps the Houston lineup off balance in whichever game he starts, Glasnow could tip the scales of the series in Tampa Bay's favor, if it does not own the momentum already.

Glasnow could be more dominant than Snell or Morton because of his strikeout power. He finished the regular season with 91 strikeouts and 26 earned runs allowed.

Snell and Morton combined for 14 more punch outs than Glasnow and both had a higher WHIP in the regular season.

If Glasnow continues at his high-strikeout pace, he could keep Houston off balance and save some bullpen arms for later in the series when Tampa Bay needs to use an all-hands-on-deck strategy with no days off in the series.

