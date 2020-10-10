MLB Playoffs 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Fantasy Predictions for ALCS, NLCS

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Three of the four top seeds in the American and National Leagues moved one step away from a World Series berth with victories in the ALDS and NLDS.

The NLCS pits the top two seeds in the NL against each other. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a constant fixture in the league championship series, and they will face an Atlanta Braves team looking for their first World Series appearance since 1999.

Tampa Bay backed up the best record in the AL by defeating Toronto and the New York Yankees in back-to-back series. Its toughest test lies ahead in the ALCS against Houston.

The Astros have the edge in recent World Series experience and have a handful of hot bats that could get multiple runs off the Rays' deep pitching staff.

The difference-makers in both series could be two of the hottest postseason hitters, one who has returned to stellar playoff form and another that shined among a star-studded offense in the NLDS.

Upcoming MLB Playoff Schedule

Sunday, October 11

ALCS Game 1: Houston vs. Tampa Bay (7:37 p.m. ET, TBS)

Monday, October 12

ALCS Game 2: Houston vs. Tampa Bay (4:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

NLCS Game 1: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/FS1)

Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



NLCS: Atlanta (+172) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-215)

ALCS: Houston vs. Tampa Bay (N/A)

Fantasy Predictions

Carlos Correa Continues To Swing Hot Bat

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Carlos Correa enters the ALCS with a .500 batting average, 1.100 slugging percentage and 1.715 OPS this postseason.

The Astros shortstop helped finish off Oakland in the ALDS by going 3-of-4 with one home run and five RBI in Thursday's Game 4.

Correa reached base through a hit in five of six playoff contests, and he has multiple base knocks in three of those games.

The hot streak at the plate is an extension of Correa's form to end the 2019 postseason, as he recorded four hits and a home run in the final three World Series games against the Washington Nationals.

Correa has at least one hit in 13 of his 18 ALCS games dating back to 2017, and if he carries over his form from the ALDS, those numbers could get even better.

Will Smith Stands Out In Dodgers Lineup

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Five of Will Smith's six postseason hits occurred in the series-clinching Game 3 against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers catcher recorded a pair of doubles and three RBI in the 12-3 victory that allowed the NL West champion to advance with ease.

Even though he caught fire at the plate in NLDS Game 3, Smith may not be the first option selected for fantasy lineups from the Los Angeles offense. That title could belong to Mookie Betts, Corey Seager or Cody Bellinger.

However, Smith could make a case to be the most valuable Dodgers hitter by the time the series with Atlanta ends.

The catcher had three multi-hit games in his final four regular-season appearances and went 2-of-7 with three runs scored and a home run in two clashes with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, where the NLCS is being held.

If he continues to hit well inside that stadium, Smith could be a vital part of the Dodgers order and may even contend for NLCS Most Valuable Player.

