NBA Finals 2020: Heat vs. Lakers TV Schedule, Odds and Game 6 Predictions

The 2019-20 NBA season was one 3-pointer away from potentially being over. Instead, the NBA Finals will move on to Game 6.

With the Los Angeles Lakers trailing by one point in Friday night's Game 5, Danny Green missed a 3-point attempt with 7.1 seconds remaining. Markieff Morris got the offensive rebound, but he threw the ball out of bounds. After that, the Miami Heat sealed a 111-108 victory with a pair of Tyler Herro free throws in the closing seconds.

It was a thrilling finish, one that extended the season for at least one more game. Although the Heat pulled out the victory, the Lakers still hold a 3-2 lead in the series and have two chances to win their first NBA title since 2010. But as Miami proved in Game 5, it's not going to quit despite being down.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday night's Game 6 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

NBA Finals Game 6 Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Odds (via FanDuel): Los Angeles -5

Game 6 Preview, Predictions

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They won each of their first three playoff series in five games. They have the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And they're extremely difficult to beat.

The Heat have Jimmy Butler. And on Friday night, that was what mattered most.

For the second straight game, Butler had a triple-double, posting 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and he's the main reason why Miami is still in the NBA Finals. It's been without point guard Goran Dragic (torn left plantar fascia) since Game 1, and forward Bam Adebayo missed some time due to a neck strain.

Butler has been there for the Heat throughout the whole series, which included playing 47 of 48 minutes in Game 5.

"That's Jimmy Butler," Adebayo said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "That's our max player and that's who we go to in these moments."

If Miami is going to force a winner-take-all Game 7, then it will likely need another strong performance from Butler in Game 6. Because Los Angeles is a talented team that nearly came back to win Game 5 after trailing for much of the night.

After the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter, the Lakers trailed by 11 points. However, they stayed in the game and even came back to take the lead late as the teams were neck and neck for the final minutes.

Although Los Angeles ended up losing, it was another big night for James (40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists) and Davis (28 points and 12 rebounds), who will be looking to end the series in Game 6 and not let Miami have a chance to play for the championship.

It's been a competitive series with close matchups. But in Game 6, it will be the Lakers who bounce back and thwart the Heat's comeback attempt to win the NBA title.

Los Angeles hasn't lost consecutive games this postseason, and with the leadership of James, it should regroup and be ready to end the series Sunday night. James was part of the only team to erase a 3-1 deficit in NBA Finals history (the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers), and he's not going to let the Heat, his other former team, do that to his Lakers squad.

In the final minutes of Game 6, expect another game that could go either way. Only this time, James will help the Lakers finish it out and win his fourth career NBA title.