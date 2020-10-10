    Frank Vogel: Lakers Hurt by 2 Bad Foul Calls vs. Jimmy Butler Late in Game 5

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 10, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel yells to referee Eric Lewis (42) during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Despite an opportunity to take the lead with nine seconds remaining in regulation, Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel felt his team was most hurt by two late foul calls on Anthony Davis and Markieff Morris in a Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Friday night. 

    Vogel said it was "two bad calls" down the stretch that served as the turning point for Los Angeles while addressing the media after the game. 

    Fouls were virtually even all night with Los Angeles getting hit with 21 to Miami's 19. Vogel believes those final two might have made the biggest difference. 

    That could be tough to argue after Lakers guard Danny Green missed an open shot at the top of the key that would've given L.A. a two-point lead with time expiring. Morris committed a turnover on the rebound and Miami escaped with a 111-108 victory to force a Game 6 on Sunday. 

    Meanwhile, Butler finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the win after very nearly seeing his opponents walk off the floor with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Heat Won't Go Down Without a Fight🔥

      Miami has to believe their Game 5 victory was a turning of the tide 🗣️

      Heat Won't Go Down Without a Fight🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Heat Won't Go Down Without a Fight🔥

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Vogel: AD 'Battling Through' Heel Injury in Finals

      Vogel: AD 'Battling Through' Heel Injury in Finals
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Vogel: AD 'Battling Through' Heel Injury in Finals

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy Plays Hero as Heat Win Epic Game 5

      Jimmy Plays Hero as Heat Win Epic Game 5
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Jimmy Plays Hero as Heat Win Epic Game 5

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Whicker: LeBron Plays Like a Champion, but It Isn’t Enough

      Whicker: LeBron Plays Like a Champion, but It Isn’t Enough
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Whicker: LeBron Plays Like a Champion, but It Isn’t Enough

      Mark Whicker
      via Daily News