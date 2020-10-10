Frank Vogel: Lakers Hurt by 2 Bad Foul Calls vs. Jimmy Butler Late in Game 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Despite an opportunity to take the lead with nine seconds remaining in regulation, Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel felt his team was most hurt by two late foul calls on Anthony Davis and Markieff Morris in a Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Vogel said it was "two bad calls" down the stretch that served as the turning point for Los Angeles while addressing the media after the game.

Fouls were virtually even all night with Los Angeles getting hit with 21 to Miami's 19. Vogel believes those final two might have made the biggest difference.

That could be tough to argue after Lakers guard Danny Green missed an open shot at the top of the key that would've given L.A. a two-point lead with time expiring. Morris committed a turnover on the rebound and Miami escaped with a 111-108 victory to force a Game 6 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Butler finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the win after very nearly seeing his opponents walk off the floor with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.