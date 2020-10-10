Anthony Davis 'Battling Through' Heel Injury in Finals, Says Lakers' Frank Vogel

Anthony Davis 'Battling Through' Heel Injury in Finals, Says Lakers' Frank VogelOctober 10, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been playing through a heel injury during the NBA Finals and it's unclear how the team will address the injury ahead of Game 6.
Davis played 42 minutes in a 111-108 loss in Game 5 on Friday, posting 28 points and 12 rebounds, but his heel began noticeably bothering him with less than a minute left in the first quarter when he limped to the bench to seek treatment.
"He's battling through the heel," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "Struggling to move a little bit, but he toughed it out. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."
Davis assuaged those concerns after the game:
Davis has yet to play fewer than 33 minutes per game during The Finals, but it appears the Lakers are still taking it day-by-day given the injury.
He'll get a full day of rest on Saturday with Game 6 set for Sunday evening. Just how much Los Angeles' medical team can help him by then remains to be seen.
