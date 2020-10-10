    Anthony Davis 'Battling Through' Heel Injury in Finals, Says Lakers' Frank Vogel

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 10, 2020

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, back, steals the ball form Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been playing through a heel injury during the NBA Finals and it's unclear how the team will address the injury ahead of Game 6.

    Davis played 42 minutes in a 111-108 loss in Game 5 on Friday, posting 28 points and 12 rebounds, but his heel began noticeably bothering him with less than a minute left in the first quarter when he limped to the bench to seek treatment. 

    "He's battling through the heel," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "Struggling to move a little bit, but he toughed it out. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

    Davis assuaged those concerns after the game: 

    Davis has yet to play fewer than 33 minutes per game during The Finals, but it appears the Lakers are still taking it day-by-day given the injury.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He'll get a full day of rest on Saturday with Game 6 set for Sunday evening. Just how much Los Angeles' medical team can help him by then remains to be seen.

    Related

      Lebron: Green 'Had a Hell of a Look' to Win Game 5

      Lebron: Green 'Had a Hell of a Look' to Win Game 5
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lebron: Green 'Had a Hell of a Look' to Win Game 5

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Moves to 2nd on All-Time Total Points List

      LeBron Moves to 2nd on All-Time Total Points List
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Moves to 2nd on All-Time Total Points List

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      'The Last Dance' Cameraman Filmed Documentary Footage Inside NBA Bubble

      'The Last Dance' Cameraman Filmed Documentary Footage Inside NBA Bubble
      NBA logo
      NBA

      'The Last Dance' Cameraman Filmed Documentary Footage Inside NBA Bubble

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Bron Now Massive Favorite for Finals MVP

      Bron Now Massive Favorite for Finals MVP
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Bron Now Massive Favorite for Finals MVP

      theduel.com
      via theduel.com