Anthony Davis 'Battling Through' Heel Injury in Finals, Says Lakers' Frank Vogel

John Raoux/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been playing through a heel injury during the NBA Finals and it's unclear how the team will address the injury ahead of Game 6.

Davis played 42 minutes in a 111-108 loss in Game 5 on Friday, posting 28 points and 12 rebounds, but his heel began noticeably bothering him with less than a minute left in the first quarter when he limped to the bench to seek treatment.

"He's battling through the heel," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "Struggling to move a little bit, but he toughed it out. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Davis assuaged those concerns after the game:

Davis has yet to play fewer than 33 minutes per game during The Finals, but it appears the Lakers are still taking it day-by-day given the injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He'll get a full day of rest on Saturday with Game 6 set for Sunday evening. Just how much Los Angeles' medical team can help him by then remains to be seen.