NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Suspended Until Oct. 22 for Social Media Post

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network will not appear on the channel until Oct. 22.

On Friday, he announced the following: "Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines. As a result, I will be off-air until October 22. I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for the mistake."

The NFL declined to comment on Rapoport's suspension. According to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the post was not related to Rapoport's duties reporting on the league.

He is not the first notable reporter to be suspended this year.

ESPN suspended NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski after he responded to an email from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's press office in inflammatory fashion.

Rapoport is one of the most prominent NFL reporters in all of sports media, alongside ESPN's Adam Schefter and others.

He joined NFL Network in 2012.