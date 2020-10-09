    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Suspended Until Oct. 22 for Social Media Post

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2020

    The NFL Shield / logo is seen on a blue background before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network will not appear on the channel until Oct. 22.

    On Friday, he announced the following: "Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines. As a result, I will be off-air until October 22. I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for the mistake."

    The NFL declined to comment on Rapoport's suspension. According to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the post was not related to Rapoport's duties reporting on the league. 

    He is not the first notable reporter to be suspended this year.

    ESPN suspended NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski after he responded to an email from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's press office in inflammatory fashion.

    Rapoport is one of the most prominent NFL reporters in all of sports media, alongside ESPN's Adam Schefter and others. 

    He joined NFL Network in 2012.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Jets Sent Home from Practice

      All NYJ players and coaches left team facility after 'presumptive positive player test'

      Report: Jets Sent Home from Practice
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Jets Sent Home from Practice

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy G to Start Sunday

      49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo will start vs. the Dolphins on Sunday

      Jimmy G to Start Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G to Start Sunday

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Coaches Who Approach Refs Without Mask Will Face Punishment

      NFL Coaches Who Approach Refs Without Mask Will Face Punishment
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Coaches Who Approach Refs Without Mask Will Face Punishment

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Tyron Smith Out for Season

      Mike McCarthy announced Cowboys LT (neck) will undergo surgery next week, sidelining him for the season

      Tyron Smith Out for Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tyron Smith Out for Season

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report