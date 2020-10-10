New Day Splits, Draft Underwhelms and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Night one of the WWE Draft did not bring with it much in the way of change for the majority of the company's top Superstars, but it did spell the end for one of the most decorated trios in wrestling history.

In the most controversial pick of Friday's broadcast, The New Day's Big E remained with the blue brand while new SmackDown tag team champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods found themselves shipped to Raw, leaving the most unexpectedly successful groups in WWE history heartbroken in the center of the ring.

That questionable booking decision headlined a show that also saw the arrival of Seth Rollins to Fox, the return of Lars Sullivan (yes, he still exists) and the latest in the rivalry between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Dive deeper into those topics with this recap of the October 9 broadcast.