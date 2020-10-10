WWE Draft 2020 Results: Grades for Every Selection by Raw and SmackDown

0 of 20

Credit: WWE.com

It’s time to shake things up again in WWE, beginning with night one of the WWE Draft Friday night.

Unfortunately for fans, SmackDown provided a glimpse of things to come, and it was not particularly inspiring. What should have been a night of exciting moves and fresh storyline opportunities was, instead, more of the same. Some Superstars switched brands, but saw their feuds from their previous show carry over, negating any real sense of freshness.

With that said, not all of the 20 draft picks made Friday night are doomed to repetition and mediocrity. Some will have the opportunity to break out and become bigger stars because their either made a jump or stayed put.

Which moves worked best, which left fans wondering what WWE Creative was up to and why in the bluest of blue hells did they split up The New Day?

Take a look with these grades and analysis for every one of the picks on night one of the draft.