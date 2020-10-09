Seth Rollins Moves from Raw to SmackDown in 2020 WWE Draft

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is now a member of SmackDown after going fourth overall to the blue brand during the 2020 WWE draft on Friday:

The man known as the Monday Night Messiah will need a name change after the switch, which will mark his first time as a member of SmackDown.

Rollins was the fourth wrestler selected on Friday's SmackDown episode.

WWE champion Drew McIntyre went No. 1 overall and stayed on Raw. Universal champion Roman Reigns went second and stuck with SmackDown.

Raw Women's champion Asuka was up next, and she'll stay on Monday nights.

Rollins' move marked the evening's first brand switch.

The 34-year-old has been on the main roster since November 2012, when he debuted as a member of The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW) and Reigns.

Rollins is a two-time WWE champion and two-time Universal champion.