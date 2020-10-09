WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Draft Night 1

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE draft usually takes place just after WrestleMania, but with everything changing for the company this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was moved to Friday's SmackDown and Monday's Raw.

Roughly 60 Superstars on both rosters were eligible to be drafted, including champions. Before they even knew if they were on the same show, Bray Wyatt and Kevin Owens fought on this week's SmackDown.

There was also a Falls Count Anywhere match between Sheamus and Big E, a Women's Championship match with Bayley defending against Sasha Banks, and a tag match with Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy taking on The Miz and John Morrison.

WWE put 60 Superstars and tag teams into the draft pool. Anyone who went undrafted was able to sign with the brand of their choice.

Let's take a look at what happened on night one of the WWE draft on SmackDown.