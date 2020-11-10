Report: Gregg Marshall, Wichita State to Part Ways Amid Abuse Investigation

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Gregg Marshall's time as the Wichita State men's basketball coach is coming to an end after 13 seasons.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Wichita State is expected to "part ways" with him by the end of the week.

This decision comes after a number of shocking allegations regarding physical and verbal abuse by Marshall toward players and others inside the athletic department surfaced. On Oct. 9, Wichita State released a statement acknowledging the allegations and explaining there was an independent investigation:

"The investigation is being completed in an expeditious and deliberate manner. We have received full cooperation from university staff, coaches, and current student-athletes, and Coach Gregg Marshall and support any individual who chooses to participate in order to conduct a fair, impartial and thorough investigation.

"In the interim, activities of the team will continue as scheduled, and, as it does regularly, the university has reminded all staff, coaches and student-athletes of relevant policies and channels for reporting concerns."

Marshall also released a statement through his agent in which he defended himself and explained he would cooperate with the investigation, per Goodman:

Goodman reported on the allegations of abuse, noting he contacted 36 former and current members of the basketball program, including 26 players, who had experience with Marshall and detailed patterns of physical and verbal abuse that also included alleged instances of racism.

Among the most notable allegations was Shaq Morris saying Marshall punched him twice during a 2015 practice.

"Shaq Morris told me that he informed Gregg Marshall that his mother had cancer just hours prior to Marshall punching him in the head in practice," Goodman wrote.

"I love my teammates, the city and Wichita State," Morris said. "But if I could go back to that day when he punched me, I would have left."

The Stadium report also detailed allegations that Marshall choked assistant coach Kyle Lindsted during the 2016-17 season, told Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, who is of Native American descent, "to get back on his horse" and make "Indian howling noises" during the 2018-19 season, and told Jamie Echenique, who is from Colombia, that he would be "a great coffee bean picker" when he struggled on the court.

"We were tight-knit off the court," a player said. "We all wanted to beat Marshall up. If he wasn't the head coach, we'd whoop his ass. I'm not a fan. I'm not rooting for him. I got tired of being mother(bleeped) and being called a son of a bitch every day."

Goodman noted 10 players transferred away from Wichita State in just the last two years, which was almost double the national average.

CJ Moore and Dana O'Neil of The Athletic also reported on the allegations of misconduct and abuse, including an instance in which a student-athlete allegedly parked in Marshall's spot, which angered the coach and led to a frightening encounter:

"As Marshall approached his spot that day, he did not get there fast enough to block the student in. Instead, Marshall quickly turned his car around and followed the student's car, eventually blocking his car at an intersection in the parking lot. According to an eyewitness, Marshall got out of his car and started yelling at the student, asking 'Do you know who the f--k I am?'

"The student had his window down and responded, 'I don't give a f--k who you are.' Marshall approached the car and, according to the eyewitness, attempted to punch the student through the driver's window."

One former player suggested more than just members of the basketball team knew about Marshall's reputation.

"It wasn't just players—the academic people, the marketing, everybody," he said. "If you had to associate with Wichita State basketball, you got caught in the crossfire. I lost respect for him because I saw the way he treated my teammates and other people."

Marshall was the head coach at Winthrop from 1998-99 through 2006-07 before coming to Wichita State and finished his time there with a 194-83 record and seven NCAA tournament appearances.

The Shockers hired him going into the 2007-08 campaign, and he quickly built them into a winning program. He went 11-20 in his first season but was 29-8 by his fourth, underscoring his ability as a coach when it came to wins and losses.

In all, Marshall finished with a 331-121 record at Wichita State and made seven NCAA tournaments. The Shockers also reached the 2013 Final Four during his tenure.