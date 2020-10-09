Jimmy Garoppolo to Start at QB for 49ers vs. Dolphins After Ankle Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will return to the starting lineup Sunday after missing the previous two games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the news Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo, 28, has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 390 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

With Garoppolo out, the 49ers turned to Nick Mullens, who led the team to a 36-9 win over the New York Giants in Week 3. The 49ers lost 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Mullens got benched for C.J. Beathard after committing three turnovers.

Garoppolo's first game back will be against the Miami Dolphins (1-3) at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers have been beset by injuries all season. Of note, reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas are out for the year after suffering torn ACLs against the Jets.

No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel missed the team's first three games, while All-Pro tight end George Kittle and No. 1 running back Raheem Mostert have been out for two.

Future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman is on injured reserve with a calf injury, as are running back Tevin Coleman and second-year wideout Jalen Hurd (ACL), among others.

The silver lining is that the team is getting some of its stars back. Kittle and Samuel returned in Week 4, and Mostert may be available Sunday.

The 49ers will need as many hands on deck as possible to get above .500 and compete in a tough NFC West led by the 4-0 Seattle Seahawks.